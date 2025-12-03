One gadget, two personalities: Testing the Prestige Air Flip all-in-one air fryer

Prestige’s Air Flip all-in-one packs an air fryer and a grill into a neat 4.5-litre body that flips between modes with a quick hand movement. It feels made for small Indian kitchens, where space is sacred, and every appliance must earn its place. Students, young couples, and families wanting tandoor-style grilling without a full oven will find this intriguing. The promise is simple: one machine, two cooking styles, less clutter.

Design, build, and capacity The footprint stays compact enough for narrow countertops, and the height sits comfortably under kitchen shelves. The finish looks modern with its clean black shell and curved edges. The 360-degree glass basket stands out since it lets you check browning without pulling anything out. The flip mechanism feels firm, not wobbly, and the handle gives a good grip.

The 4.5L basket works for two to three portions. Think twelve to fourteen wings, a full plate of cutlets, twenty-odd paneer cubes, or a generous batch of potato wedges. Cable length suits most kitchen sockets, and the sides stay warm but never alarming.

Features and modes (The “Convertible” magic) Air Fry mode You get a broad temperature range suited for fries, snacks, and reheating. Five preset menus cover everyday items like cutlets, fries, grill, bake, and reheat. Each can be tweaked to suit taste and quantity.

Grill mode Switching modes feels simple with the flip action. The grill plate has a solid feel, and it leaves light grill marks on paneer and vegetables. Meats get browning rather than deep char, which still suits weekday cooking.

Controls The touch panel responds without lag and stays readable even in bright kitchens. Alerts for completion and auto shut-off help when multitasking. Removing the basket pauses cooking instantly. Cool-touch handle and overheat protection add comfort.

Performance: Real cooking tests Air fry tests Fries crisp up with a soft centre in under fifteen minutes. Wedges cook evenly with a light shake halfway. Frozen snacks fare well, though samosas need an extra two minutes beyond presets. Crispiness feels good without turning dry. A teaspoon of oil improves browning.

Grill tests Paneer tikka stays soft inside with light browning on the edges. Vegetables cook fast with pleasant smokiness. Chicken pieces need turning once for even colour. The flip design helps with handling, though very dense foods need manual attention. Noise remains low, and the kitchen never heats up noticeably.

Consistency across batches stays reliable.

Ease of use and cleaning Presets feel intuitive, though you may fall back to manual mode for thicker items. The basket slides smoothly, and flipping the unit feels steady. Cleaning is easier than expected since the non-stick surface resists stubborn residue. The grill plate traps a bit more grease, but cleans with warm water. Minimal smoke and smell during use; a chimney helps for heavy grilling, but is not compulsory.

Efficiency: Time and electricity Most snacks finish faster than in an oven. Frying uses far less power than a traditional oven cycle. Back-to-back grilling does not cause major heat soak, and cooking times remain stable.

Who should buy Great for students, couples, and families of two to three who want healthier snacks and weekday grilling without a full oven. Ideal for compact kitchens and quick cooking.