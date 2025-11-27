One UI 8.5 beta program may begin on this date, it's sooner than you think

Samsung is all set to start the beta programme for the One UI 8.5 on December 8, 2025. This date is a speculation; multiple confirmations from sources on X have pointed out this date. This update is based on Android 16 and comes with a lot of new features, including some visual changes as well. This brings us closer to the full release of the One UI 8.5 for Samsung devices.

If the dates are correct, the beta programme will begin in the US, UK, South Korea and Germany. Then, starting December 22, the beta will open for more regions, including India and Poland. At this time, the first group of countries will get the second beta update. There will likely be three beta updates in total, with the final beta release coming in early January 2026. Of course, these dates might change, as it is very common for beta programmes.

One UI 8.5 will bring some slight visual improvements to the interface, including polished animations and transparent effects. Apart from that, there will be performance upgrades and smarter AI features. We already got a sneak peek at the new features when some early builds of One UI 8.5 were leaked for Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

One UI 8.5 features In visual changes, there will be new icons with a 3D effect and the status bar icons will get thicker. The quick panel will also get a whole new customisation options with resizable toggles. There will be smoother animations to make the whole interface feel smoother than before. Some AI features will also be there, and some stock apps like contacts and phone will also see some interface changes.