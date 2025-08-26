OnePlus 15 specs leak ahead of launch: What we know so far

The OnePlus 15 is already making headlines, months before its official launch. Leaked details suggest that OnePlus is preparing one of its most ambitious flagships yet, skipping the “14” moniker entirely because of China’s well-known superstition around the number 4. This makes the OnePlus 15 the direct successor to the OnePlus 13, which launched earlier this year.

Leaked specs point to a powerhouse According to early leaks, the OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, expected to be the fastest Android processor of 2025. Paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage options, this phone is clearly aimed at performance-heavy users.

The display is set to be a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and a silky 144 Hz refresh rate, putting it in direct competition with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Battery life may also see a bump, with a rumoured 5,500 mAh cell supported by 100W fast charging. On the camera front, the leaks hint at a triple-lens setup: a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens.

How it stacks against the OnePlus 13 Compared to the OnePlus 13, which shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and a smaller 5,400 mAh battery, the OnePlus 15 looks like a solid leap forward. The jump from a 6.7-inch 120 Hz panel to a 6.8-inch 144 Hz display is another meaningful upgrade, especially for gaming and media.

The camera system also looks more refined. The OnePlus 13 offered a capable triple setup but topped out with a 48 MP periscope. If the leaks are accurate, the 64 MP telephoto on the OnePlus 15 should deliver far sharper zoom performance.

In short, these early details suggest OnePlus is working on fixing the weak spots of the OnePlus 13 while pushing design and performance even further.