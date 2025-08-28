Subscribe

OnePlus brings AI Plus Mind assistant to more mobiles - How to use the feature?

OnePlus has rolled out its AI Plus Mind assistant to the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R and Nord 5 series, bringing features like instant capture, AI search and contextual smart suggestions to more users.

MD Ijaj Khan
Published28 Aug 2025, 05:02 PM IST
OnePlus expands its AI Plus Mind assistant to the OnePlus 13 series and Nord 5 series smartphones.
OnePlus expands its AI Plus Mind assistant to the OnePlus 13 series and Nord 5 series smartphones.

OnePlus has expanded its AI-powered assistant, AI Plus Mind, to more devices in its lineup. After debuting on the OnePlus 13s, the feature is now available on the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R and the Nord 5 series, giving a wider set of users access to the company’s latest software upgrade.

AI Plus Mind is centred on the new Plus Key, a dedicated button designed to act as a shortcut into the assistant. It learns from user behaviour, anticipates needs, and provides contextual suggestions to simplify daily tasks. OnePlus says the aim is to make smartphones more intuitive and proactive rather than just reactive.

One of its standout abilities is Capture and Organise. With a press of the Plus Key or a three-finger swipe, users can instantly save on-screen information such as bookings, tickets, or schedules. The details are stored in the Mind Space app, which automatically sorts and highlights key data for quick retrieval. For instance, a restaurant reservation from a text can be saved directly without manual copying, or flight information from an email can be stored in seconds.

Another key tool is AI Search, which allows users to search across files, settings, notes, and Mind Space using conversational prompts. Instead of scrolling, users can type or ask natural queries such as “Find my hotel booking” or “Show me last month’s flight details” and the assistant will surface the relevant information immediately.

The third function, Smart Suggestions, uses context to provide reminders and actions at the right moment. Saving a concert ticket screenshot may prompt an option to add the event to the calendar, while a doctor’s appointment mentioned in a message could trigger a reminder suggestion.

By rolling out AI Plus Mind across the OnePlus 13 series and Nord 5 series, OnePlus is signalling its focus on software-driven experiences to stand apart in a crowded Android market. The company is betting on AI-powered features as a way to make its devices more useful in everyday scenarios, cutting down on manual steps and giving users a more seamless experience.

