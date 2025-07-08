OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launching in India today: Check expected price, specs and more

OnePlus is set to launch its new mid-range smartphone lineup, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Nord CE 5 in India today. Both devices are expected to bring improvements in hardware and battery capacity to target consumers looking for solid performance in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment.

The launch event will begin at 2 PM IST and will be streamed live on OnePlus India’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media pages.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5: Prices and Availability Although OnePlus has not officially announced prices, leaks suggest the Nord 5 will start at around Rs. 30,000, similar to last year’s Nord 4 launch price. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to retail near Rs. 24,999 and is likely to match the previous CE model’s entry price. Both phones will be available online through the OnePlus India Store and Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 5: Key Specifications (Expected) The OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which supports real-time ray tracing to enhance gaming and graphics experiences.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 5 offers a dual rear setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view. It also has a 50MP camera on the front, which uses a Samsung JN5 sensor to enhance selfie and video call quality. Under the hood, the device houses a 5,200mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Key Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels. The device will house a large 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor paired with a Mali-G615 GPU and LPDDR5X RAM, suitable for everyday tasks, streaming, and moderate multitasking. For photography, the CE 5 will include a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation on the rear, though details about the secondary lens remain undisclosed.

OnePlus Buds 4 Alongside the Nord 5 series, OnePlus is launching the Buds 4 earbuds. These come equipped with dual drivers and dual DACs, supporting Hi-Res LHDC 5.0 and 3D audio. They also feature a 47ms low-latency Game Mode designed for responsive gaming.