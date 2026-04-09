OnePlus Nord 6 goes on sale in India today at ₹34,999 — check where to buy

OnePlus Nord 6 will go on sale in India today, 9 April, at 12 PM. The handset's starting price is ₹34,999 and will be available on major online platforms and retail channels.

Ahead of the sale, OnePlus has revealed several key features of the upcoming device. With its latest launch, the smartphone maker aims to position itself as the “ultimate all-rounder” in the mid-range segment.

Features of OnePlus Nord 6 The OnePlus Nord 6 is claimed to feature the segment’s largest 9000 mAh battery, designed to deliver extended usage for gaming, streaming, scrolling and daily tasks. It also includes a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display for smoother visuals.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and pack a 50MP Sony primary camera sensor. According to The Times of India, the company has previously revealed that the OnePlus Nora 6 will be "the first in its category to support sustained 165 FPS gaming.

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It includes popular titles such as BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Free Fire, highlighting its focus on performance and gaming capabilities.

The Nord 6 comes with a 50 MP main camera along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens. It has a 32MP front camera for selfies. It also sports a 1,800 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits.

Along with the other features, the handset bears IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

Customers can choose their preferred device as the OnePlus Nord 6 will be available in three colours: holographic quick silver, fresh mint, and low-reflection fresh black.

Where to buy the OnePlus Nord 6? The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available for purchase through multiple channels nationwide on Thursday. Buyers can order the smartphone online via Amazon and the official OnePlus website, oneplus.in, where launch offers and bank discounts may also be available.

Apart from online platforms, the device will also be sold offline through OnePlus Experience stores and select authorised retail outlets across the country, allowing customers to check it out in person before buying.

Today's sale is a limited-time offer for early buyers only. Those who purchase the device today may be eligible to use instant bank discounts, or no-cost EMI options, depending on the platform.