OnePlus Pad 3 India availability confirmed: Here’s when and what to expect

OnePlus Pad 3 is set to be available in India soon. The company initially introduced the Pad 3 in June alongside its OnePlus 13s compact smartphone, but did not provide details about its availability in the Indian market at that time. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will be available for purchase in India starting next month, though the official pricing will be announced later.

Advertisement

OnePlus Pad 3: Specifications and Features The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is currently the fastest mobile processor offered by Qualcomm. This chipset supports smooth performance for everyday use, gaming, and other demanding tasks. The tablet offers two memory and storage options: 12GB of RAM with 256GB storage, and a higher-end model featuring 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. The device houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 3.4K (2400 x 3392 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate up to 144Hz. The display has a 7:5 aspect ratio, which OnePlus says improves the experience for reading and web browsing by providing a more square-like screen shape. The display can reach a peak brightness of up to 600 nits, claims the company.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the device runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. The system also includes AI-powered tools such as AI Writer, AI Summarise, Gemini, and Circle to Search, aimed at enhancing productivity. For multitasking, the tablet supports Open Canvas, which offers drag-and-drop capabilities and split-screen suggestions to facilitate easy switching between apps like maps, chat, and browsers.

Advertisement