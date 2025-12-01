OnePlus Pad Go 2 passes FCC with Android 16, paving the way for a 5G tablet launch in the US

OnePlus is getting ready to expand its tablet line again, and the Pad Go 2 is now firmly in sight. The device has appeared on the FCC website with the model number OPD2504 and ID 2ABZ2-OPD2504, confirming that it runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The filing also tells us quite a bit about connectivity. The Pad Go 2 supports Bluetooth BR, EDR and BLE, along with Wi-Fi 6 and dual-band support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. On the cellular side, it covers 2G, 3G, 4G and full 5G support. For users, that simply means this tablet is built to stay online almost all the time, not just sit on home Wi-Fi.

FCC website with the model number OPD2504 and ID 2ABZ2-OPD2504

If you have been tracking OnePlus launches, the timeline here is clear. The company has already confirmed that the Pad Go 2 will debut in India on December 17, 2025, alongside the OnePlus 15R. Landing pages are already live on OnePlus India, Amazon India and Flipkart. The same date will also bring the OnePlus Watch Lite to Europe, with the Pad Go 2 joining that line up as well.

Advertisement

The FCC paperwork, along with earlier teasers, gives us an outline of the hardware. The Pad Go 2 is expected in at least one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a single rear camera on the back, and OnePlus will offer two finishes, Shadow Black and Purple. It is not trying to be a camera first tablet; this looks more like a device built around content, classes and everyday work.

OnePlus is also preparing a Pad Go 2 Stylo. The stylus supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, which should be enough for note taking, doodling during meetings or light sketching. That also suggests OnePlus wants the Go 2 to sit a little closer to productivity tablets rather than being only a streaming screen. On the software side, the company has already mentioned AI features and extra tools for work, though it has not shared the full list yet. Based on what we have seen on recent OnePlus phones, it would not be surprising to see features around text help, summarisation and device to device continuity show up on the tablet as well. The combination of Android 16 and OxygenOS 16 gives OnePlus room to try more of these ideas.

Advertisement

To understand where the Pad Go 2 might land, you can look at the first Pad Go for context. That tablet uses an 11.35 inch LCD with a 2.4K resolution, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and an 8,000mAh battery, and runs OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. It also focuses strongly on eye comfort, with blue light certification, DC dimming and a bedtime mode.

On paper, the Pad Go 2 comes across as the obvious follow up, with newer Android, wider network support, stylus support and a fresh set of AI led tools in the mix. The real unknowns now are the chipset, display tuning and the price. Those details should be clear in December when OnePlus finally talks about the tablet in full. For now, the FCC listing is a clear sign that this Pad Go is meant for more than one market, and that alone makes the launch worth keeping an eye on.