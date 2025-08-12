OnePlus partners with BPL to manufacture premium tablets in India

OnePlus has announced a strategic partnership with Bhagwati Products Ltd (BPL), India’s fastest-growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, to locally manufacture its premium tablet lineup. This collaboration marks a significant step in OnePlus’ ‘Made in India’ journey, reflecting its commitment to manufacturing excellence and delivering next-generation technology tailored for Indian and global markets.

The partnership will see the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite, the brand’s latest premium tablet offerings, manufactured at BPL’s flagship facility in Greater Noida. Both models strengthen OnePlus’ footprint in the premium tablet segment and are part of the company’s wider plan to build a seamless connected ecosystem across devices.

This initiative is aligned with Project Starlight, OnePlus’ recently launched programme aimed at deepening local integration and enhancing manufacturing capabilities in India. Until now, OnePlus’ local production efforts have focused largely on smartphones; with this partnership, the company is expanding into large-screen devices for the first time in the country.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, described the partnership as a “strategic milestone” in the company’s India journey. “By localizing tablet production, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to India, but also creating meaningful value for our user community. This partnership reflects our long-term vision to innovate for India, invest in India, and grow with India,” Liu said.

For BPL, which already works with multiple global brands, the addition of OnePlus to its portfolio underscores its growing capabilities in precision manufacturing. Vikas Jain, Co-Founder of Bhagwati Products Ltd, said, “This milestone not only marks the addition of OnePlus to our customer portfolio but also the introduction of a new form factor to our manufacturing expertise. We look forward to a long-term, mutually rewarding partnership.”

With the premium tablet market in India witnessing rapid growth, OnePlus’ local manufacturing move could help it scale production, improve supply chain efficiency, and respond faster to market demand. Industry analysts suggest that domestic assembly of high-end tablets could also enable competitive pricing while maintaining the brand’s hallmark quality.