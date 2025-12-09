OnePlus Watch Lite features teased ahead of December 17 launch with 10 day battery claim

OnePlus is lining up a busy launch day on December 17. The company will announce the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India and Europe, while the OnePlus Watch Lite is set to arrive in European markets. It feels less like a single big flagship moment and more like OnePlus rounding off the year with its phone, tablet and watch in place. The OnePlus Watch Lite is clearly aimed at people who want a light health tracker that just stays on the wrist and works. OnePlus says it offers a 60 second wellness view that puts steps, heart rate, sleep, SpO2 and Mind and Body data on one screen. The brand is talking about up to 10 days of battery on one charge, which almost confirms that this is not a WearOS watch but a lighter platform tuned for battery backup instead of heavy apps.

The watch is also built to work with both Android and iOS, and can pull notifications from two phones at the same time, which will help users who carry separate work and personal devices. On the hardware side, you get a 1.46 inch AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS for better outdoor tracking and NFC for supported contactless features. The design stays safe with a slim and light body and two colour options, Black and Silver, which should suit everyday use without drawing too much attention.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 15R sits as the value-focused member of the OnePlus 15 series. It is expected to be based on the OnePlus Ace 6T from China, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 at the centre. OnePlus has already confirmed a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, so this is clearly a phone built for long days of streaming, social media and gaming without hugging the charger all the time.

For the display, the phone is tipped to offer a 6.83 inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 for better comfort during long use. On cameras, leaks point to a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide and a 32 megapixel selfie camera, with OnePlus confirming 4K video recording at up to 120fps. The phone is also said to carry multiple IP ratings for dust and water protection and come in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze finishes.

Advertisement