OpenAI expands education push in India with licenses and local partnerships

OpenAI has announced an ambitious initiative to support Indian education through the distribution of 500,000 paid ChatGPT licenses for schools and technical institutes. The programme also includes specialised training for teachers, ensuring that educators are fully equipped to use the platform effectively. According to Leah Belsky, Vice President of Education at OpenAI, India is central to the company’s long-term vision in the education sector. At the launch of the OpenAI Learning Accelerator in New Delhi, she highlighted the importance of ChatGPT’s new “Study Mode.” This feature is tailored to support the Indian curriculum, including CBSE boards and competitive examinations such as the IIT-JEE. The company’s goal is to position ChatGPT as a tutor-like resource that supports active learning instead of passive answer-seeking.

Partnerships with key institutions and Government bodies A significant part of this initiative is a research collaboration with IIT Madras. OpenAI has allocated $500,000 in funding for long-term studies that explore how artificial intelligence can improve learning outcomes. The research will also examine ways to introduce innovative teaching methods supported by insights from cognitive neuroscience.

Over the next six months, OpenAI will work with the Ministry of Education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and ARISE to roll out the licenses and provide training for teachers. The aim is to help educators incorporate AI into lesson planning, assignments, and student engagement, while freeing up more time to focus on the human aspects of teaching.

OpenAI’s efforts are designed to serve India’s diverse educational ecosystem, ranging from advanced research institutions to under-resourced rural schools. The company views India as a pivotal market, not only due to its scale but also because of the widespread adoption of AI tools among its youth. More than 50 percent of ChatGPT’s Indian users are under 24 years of age, demonstrating the platform’s relevance for the student population. To lead this ambitious programme, OpenAI has appointed Raghav Gupta as Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific. His role will focus on expanding AI accessibility for educators, students, and researchers, while strengthening collaboration with state and central governments.

