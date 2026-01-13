OpenAI is reportedly working on AI-powered earbuds with ChatGPT integration

OpenAI is taking a bold leap into consumer hardware, according to a recent leak. The leak hints that a pair of earbuds is in production to compete with AirPods and other flagship earbuds in the market. The AI giant, long rumoured to be working on a physical device under CEO Sam Altman’s vision, appears to be a pair of earbuds. This is OpenAI’s first attempt at wearable AI, which listens, thinks and responds in realtime potentially blending Gen AI with everyday audio.
Tipster Smart Pikachu on X has revealed details about the project, pointing to a codenamed "Sweetpea" device positioned as an AI-powered audio product. Foxconn, which manufactures for Apple, is preparing five prototype devices targeted for completion by Q4 2028, including a home-style gadget, a pen device, and these earbuds featuring an innovative "egg-stone" form factor. The earbuds are said to incorporate a 2nm smartphone-style chip, potentially from Samsung's Exynos series, to enable ChatGPT integration for voice interactions.
The project stems from a collaboration between Altman and former Apple design lead Jony Ive, announced last year, focused on developing screen-free AI hardware. Sweetpea leads the current development priorities under Ive's oversight. It is positioned to offer capabilities such as real-time translation and contextual audio assistance, setting it against Apple's planned AirPods enhancements with Intelligence features in 2026. The true wireless earbuds market exceeds $20 billion annually, with AirPods maintaining a 25% share.
Foxconn's involvement underscores the scale of OpenAI's hardware ambitions, extending beyond software to physical products. The prototypes include varied form factors beyond audio, signalling a broader device lineup by 2028. Sweetpea represents the initial focus, with production timelines aligning with pilots potentially later this year, ahead of full rollout.
