OpenAI is working on generative music tool to compete with Suno and Udio

OpenAI is reportedly working on an AI-powered music generation tool to make a big leap in the world of AI music. According to recent reports, the generative music tool will help users to create original music tracks using simple text or audio prompts. Imagine asking the AI to add background music to your voice recording or create a custom soundtrack for your video project with no expertise needed. Such innovation reflects how quickly the field is advancing, as AI-driven music platforms have already captured the attention of professionals and enthusiasts alike.

What sets OpenAI’s project apart from others is the collaboration with the students at the prestigious Juilliard School, who are assisting in training the AI model with data which includes both sheet music and audio. This detailed data will help the AI model understand the musical nuances and emotional cues, aiming for a more human touch. Also, to tackle the copyright hurdles that have plagued other music generation AI tools. By involving experts from a renowned institution, the company is aiming to achieve a delicate balance between technical brilliance and creative authenticity, which has been a challenge in previous models.

While generative AI music tools raised alarms around creativity and copyright, even several AI music start-ups faced lawsuits last year, OpenAI's move comes as competitors like Google and specialised start-ups like Suno and Udio are rapidly evolving and offering advanced features. OpenAI’s tool is expected to provide more control over tone, style and arrangement of the content and also allow the users to generate multiple tracks.

This new tool will make it appealing for the independent artists and content creators who need customisable audio solutions. The software’s unique feature set could potentially change the way music is produced for digital media, give rise to new business models, and reshape market expectations.

OpenAI has not yet announced the launch date of this tool or even clarified whether this music generation is going to be a part of ChatGPT or is going to be a standalone video generation tool like Sora. The project may be built on OpenAI’s past music AI tools, MusrNet and Jukebox, suggesting an advanced and widely accessible tool. For now, creators and fans alike are keeping a close watch on further developments, hoping this breakthrough may signal a new era for AI-powered music production.