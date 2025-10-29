OpenAI makes ChatGPT Go free for Indian users for one full year from November 4

OpenAI is deepening its ties with India by offering a full year of free ChatGPT Go access starting November 4, 2025. The announcement comes just days before the company’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, a key gathering that underlines India’s growing influence in OpenAI’s ecosystem.

Usually priced at ₹399 a month, the Go plan will now be free for twelve months for new and existing Indian users. OpenAI’s statement says the move builds on the remarkable adoption seen since ChatGPT Go launched in India earlier this year, where subscriptions surged sharply in just weeks.

What users get with the Go plan ChatGPT Go includes all features of the free plan plus enhanced capabilities powered by GPT-5. Users can access more message credits, create images daily, upload files for analysis, and benefit from longer chat memory. This blend of features caters to professionals, creators, and students looking for efficient and affordable AI assistance.

The plan has been popular in countries such as Brazil, Kenya, and Egypt, but India stands out as a key growth region. OpenAI states that this offer aligns with its mission to make AI more accessible and useful for a broader population, ensuring that people can benefit from advanced tools without financial barriers.

Why India matters to OpenAI India’s digital landscape has expanded rapidly, with hundreds of millions of users already experimenting with AI for education, small business operations, and personal productivity. Recognising this potential, OpenAI is working alongside educational bodies and local organisations to promote responsible AI use and learning.

By waiving subscription fees for a year, OpenAI also aims to familiarise new users with premium AI workflows. Once the free period ends, many may continue using Go or upgrade to higher tiers, ensuring sustainable growth for the platform.