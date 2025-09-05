OpenAI to launch AI-powered job platform in 2026, set to rival LinkedIn

OpenAI announced a new AI-powered job platform called OpenAI Jobs Platform, which aims to help job seekers and employers find better matches using artificial intelligence. This new job platform is expected to be launched in mid-2026 and could directly compete with LinkedIn by making it easier for people to connect with businesses and organisations that need their skills.

The idea is simple; OpenAI wants to use its AI tools to match people’s abilities with what the job requires. This enables businesses, including small companies and government offices, to hire people who know how to use AI. This means that anyone, from entry level to experienced professionals, can use the platform to find roles where their skills fit well. OpenAI is working with large brands like Walmart and John Deere to make sure the job listings include jobs from different fields and with different skill levels.

OpenAI announced that OpenAI Jobs Platform will include a dedicated track to help small businesses and local government offices access top talent. By working with groups like Texas Association of Business, OpenAI aims to connect thousands of employers with skilled candidates who can use AI to modernise their operations.

To help people build and prove their AI skills, OpenAI will also offer certifications through its online learning platform called OpenAI Academy. These certifications will range from basic AI knowledge to advanced skills like prompt engineering, and users can use ChatGPT to prepare for them. OpenAI aims to certify 10 million Americans by the year 2030 so businesses can trust and hire people who know how to use AI at work.

OpenAI believes that AI changes the way companies work and it is important for small companies and businesses to have a chance to learn these new skills. This will not just help large companies but also help people to learn new skills and turn them into job opportunities. OpenAI job platforms are designed to make the benefits of AI more accessible.