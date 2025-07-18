OpenAI unveils advanced ChatGPT agent for seamless task automation

OpenAI has revealed its new and powerful ChatGPT agent, which is designed to automate complex tasks and execute multistep queries from users. This cutting-edge AI agent has started rolling out to ChatGPT’s Pro, Plus, and Team users. It is a significant breakthrough in AI assistance, and here’s everything about it.

Unlike the regular version of ChatGPT that we use currently, which only responds to queries and engages in conversation, this new agent can actively interact with websites and connected apps in real time using a “virtual computer” environment. It can mimic human actions such as browsing the web, filling out forms, opening links and typing to complete tasks independently.

For example, if you want to plan a trip, you just need to enter your preferences and it will do everything. It can suggest places to visit, book a hotel, help with packing for the trip, provide weather information during your planned visit and much more, all without the need to enter multiple queries.

ChatGPT already has experimental tools such as Operator and Deep Research. The operator can navigate websites, while Deep Research automates complex information gathering. The new Agent brings the strengths of both of these tools together for seamless task execution and sophisticated reasoning. Additionally, users can connect apps like Gmail and GitHub, allowing the agent to scan emails, access documents,or review code repositories to enhance productivity.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has highlighted that while the agent is currently in the early preview phase, it has the potential to significantly boost both personal and workplace productivity by taking over repetitive and complex workflows. Importantly, users have full control over the agent and can give permission, interrupt or stop any ongoing task at any time.