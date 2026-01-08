OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Health to help users with health related questions

OpenAI released a new feature called ChatGPT Health, which can help users with health and fitness questions. It will be connected to the users’ medical records and apps to give them personalised advice for questions related to health. Over 200 million users already ask ChatGPT about health each week, so this feature makes so much sense for making health-related answers more useful for them

It took OpenAI two years to build this feature, and they worked with over 260 medical professionals and physicians who have practised in over 60 countries and dozens of specialities to understand how ot make a health-related answer helpful and less harmful.

ChatGPT Health features People can upload their medical records, like their doctor visit notes, lab results and medical history. ChatGPT Health also syncs with fitness apps like Apple Health for activity and sleep data, MyFitnessPal for diets, Peloton for workouts, and others like Function, Weight Watchers, AllTrails, and Instacart.

Once it gets all your details, you only have to chat with it normally as you do. And this time, it will be able to give you more customised answers according to your uploaded data. You can also give it some specific instructions or upload any latest details during the chat to help it to give you better results.

You will find the Health tab in ChatGPT’s sidebar, which can be accessed in the web version. Here you can upload all your medical records, including your lab results, doctor visits, prescriptions and more. For wellness data like sleep records and more, you can connect the required apps in the Apps section of ChatGPT.​