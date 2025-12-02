Opera levels up browsing with the power of Google’s Gemini AI

Opera upgraded its line of browsers with the latest Google Femini AI models integration. This will transform the browsing experince for more than 80 million users across Opera One, Opera GX and Opera Neon. This upgrade brings the advanced AI models directly into the browser, available in the side panel, which users can use along with any webpage tab or video. It understands the context that AI helps with tasks like instant content summaries, research, tab comparison and even more.

Built with a new engine inspired by Opera Neon, the AI is now 20% faster. This means you get answers quicker and smoother when using the side panel. Opera also added better privacy controls, so users decide what info the AI can see. This keeps your data safer while using the AI features. It blends the regular search with AI help, making it simple to find what you want without leaving the browser.

Per Wetterdal, Opera’s EVP, said AI is changing how we use the web. Browsers are becoming the main place where AI lives and works. Thanks to the deeper deal with Google, Opera gives free, advanced AI tools to millions of users. The AI supports new Google tech like AI Overviews, which make browsing more helpful and meaningful.

This update keeps Opera strong in today’s browser wars. It lets AI and browsing work closely together to make daily tasks easier. The browser becomes more than just a search tool—it’s a smart assistant that helps you get things done faster and better online.