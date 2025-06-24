OPPO and OnePlus may bring built-in magnetic wireless charging to upcoming mobile phones: Report

OPPO and OnePlus are preparing to introduce magnetic wireless charging technology in their upcoming smartphones. While both brands currently support wireless charging with power outputs up to 50W, they have relied on traditional Qi wireless charging standards rather than the newer Qi2 standard, which supports magnetic attachment similar to Apple’s MagSafe system.

Current Magnetic Charging Setup Requires Special Cases Currently, OPPO and OnePlus use separate back covers embedded with magnets to enable magnetic wireless charging on models like the OPPO Find X8 series and the OnePlus 13. These cases allow wireless chargers and compatible accessories to attach securely to the phone’s rear surface. Without the magnetic cases, the phones themselves do not have magnets, so accessories cannot attach directly.

A recent report from the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo reveals that OPPO’s parent company plans to build true magnetic wireless charging into future phones. This integration will embed magnetic components beneath the rear panel of the devices, similar to Apple’s approach but designed differently to avoid patent issues. The magnetic feature will help keep accessories such as wireless power banks, wallets, car holders, and pop sockets securely attached during use.

Qi2 Support Not Yet Confirmed At this time, it is unclear if the new magnetic wireless charging system will support the Qi2 standard. OPPO and OnePlus have not shared official details on this aspect. The current solution using magnetic coils in back covers is available for phones including the OPPO Find X8, Find X8 Pro, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus 13. For example, OnePlus offers a Standstone bumper case with magnets that hold compatible wireless power banks and accessories like the 50W AIRVOOC magnetic charger and the 27W Freezing Point magnetic cooler. However, when the magnetic back cover is removed, these accessories cannot attach directly to the phone.

