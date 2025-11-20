Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus debuts in India with ANC and 43 hours battery claim at ₹2,099

Oppo has launched the Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus in India as the next step in its Enco Buds 3 lineup. Revealed alongside the Find X9 phones, the earbuds target budget TWS buyers who want noise cancelling, long battery life, and current generation connectivity without moving into mid range pricing. The price keeps things competitive. Oppo has set the Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus at ₹2,099 and is offering an introductory first sale price of ₹1,899. The first sale is set for November 21, with availability across Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo’s authorised retail outlets. In this segment, that early discount can be the push many shoppers need.

Design wise, Oppo stays with a familiar playbook. The charging case is pebble shaped with a vertical layout, easy to hold and pocket. Sonic Blue comes in a glossy finish, while Midnight Black has a matte surface with metallic accents. Each earbud weighs about 4.2 grams, and the box includes three sizes of silicone tips to help users find a stable fit. Touch controls are onboard for playback, calls, and voice assistants.

Active noise cancellation is the main feature added over the Enco Buds 3 Pro. Oppo claims ANC of up to 32dB and includes a transparency mode for when you need to hear outside sound. The figure is in line with rivals in this price band, so performance in traffic, metro cabins, or noisy offices will matter more than the number itself. For sound, Oppo is using 12.4mm titanised dynamic drivers, which are large for this bracket and should help with fuller lows and decent volume if tuned well. The Enco Master EQ offers three preset modes, Balanced, Serenade, and Bass, giving quick tuning without heavy app work. Oppo Alive Audio is also present, aimed at widening the soundstage for music and gaming.

Call quality gets attention through dual mic AI Clear Call, which Oppo says sharpens voice pickup in noisy surroundings. That is a key real world use case for budget earbuds. Connectivity is current too, with Bluetooth 5.4, dual device pairing, and Google Fast Pair for quick setup and easier device switching.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus claims 43 hour battery life. (Oppo)

Battery life is one of Oppo’s biggest claims here. The company says you can get up to 43 hours of playback with the case and up to 12 hours per earbud on a single charge with ANC off. Fast charging is supported, with ten minutes in the case said to deliver around 11 hours of use. Oppo also states that the battery retains at least 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charging cycles, backed by TUV Rheinland Battery Health certification, so longer ownership should be less of a worry.

On build and protection, the earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, which should cover sweat and light rain. Oppo also says the buds have gone through stress testing that includes extreme temperature runs, 20,000 hinge folds on the case, and repeated drops from around one and a half to nearly two metres. These are lab figures, but they hint at hardware meant for daily commuting and gym bags rather than careful desk use.