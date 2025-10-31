Subscribe

OPPO Enco X3s bring 55 dB voice focused ANC, Dynaudio tuning and 45 hours on a charge

OPPO’s Enco X3s go after voice noise with up to 55 dB ANC, Dynaudio tuning, dual drivers and up to 45 hours total playtime. Priced at SGD 189.

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated31 Oct 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Oppo Enco X3s earphones. (Oppo)
Oppo Enco X3s earphones. (Oppo)

OPPO launched the Enco X3s alongside the Find X9 series in Barcelona on October 28, 2025. The earbuds focus on everyday chatter. Each bud uses three microphones with a dual feed system and real time processing. OPPO claims up to 55 dB noise reduction across a wide band to 5,500 Hz, with extra focus on the mid band for commutes, flights and busy offices.

Noise control built for daily use

Dynamic ANC adjusts in real time as your surroundings change, toning down a station announcement or a loud aisle chat quickly. Adaptive Mode sets both cancellation and transparency to match the scene. Transparency uses a separate audio path, so ambient sound feels more natural. For calls, three microphones work with AI noise reduction; OPPO says calls stay clear in winds up to 20 kilometres per hour. Fit will still decide how much of this you actually get.

Sound tuned with Dynaudio

The Enco X3s are tuned with Dynaudio. Four sound profiles are on board: Dynaudio authentic live, Pure vocals, Ultimate sound and Thundering bass. Inside are coaxial dual dynamic drivers, 11 mm and 6 mm. Each driver has its own DAC for cleaner handling of highs and lows. OPPO also adds a subtle reverb effect to widen the stage, including when paired to third party devices.

Connectivity and features

They use Bluetooth 5.4 with fast pairing on OPPO phones. Codecs include LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC. A game mode lowers latency. With OPPO phones, AI Translate offers live and face to face translation in more than twenty languages. On other Android and iOS phones, the HeyMelody app handles controls and updates.

Each bud weighs about 4.7 g. They are IP55 rated for dust and water. The finish is Nebula Silver and the case carries the Dynaudio logo. OPPO lists up to 11 hours of music with ANC off on AAC, with up to 45 hours including the case. The earbuds charge in about 50 minutes and the case in about 80 minutes over USB Type C. Lab figures vary with volume, codec and temperature.

Price and availability

The Enco X3s are priced at SGD 189. Wider rollout is planned. India timing is not announced yet; expect local updates on dates.

Most earbuds mute a steady drone, while voices are tougher. The Enco X3s lean into that gap with mid band control and better wind handling. Two things to watch now are LHDC support on your phone and how well Adaptive Mode balances quiet with awareness over long commutes. If both land, they look set for travel and office days.

 
 
