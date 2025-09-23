Oppo Find X9 5G mobile series design, colour ways, performance, and more revealed

The Oppo Find X9 series is launching next month in China with a revamped design, upgraded performance, and Hasselblad-tuned cameras. As Oppo prepares for the flagship launch, the company’s product manager, Zhou Yibao, has started teasing the Find X9 series by showcasing the new design, colour variants, new camera module, performance features, and other features. This not only creates hype but also excitement for what upgrades the new-generation model will bring to the competitive market.

Oppo Find X9 5G mobile series: What’s coming Oppo product manager Zhou Yibao has shared official images of the Oppo Find X9 series on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, revealing the colour variants and new design for the smartphones. The Find X9 series has a square-shaped camera module housing a quad-camera setup and Hasselblad branding, confirming the collaboration.

The camera module looks very similar to the OnePlus 13s model; it is actually completely identical. In addition, we can spot the flat rear panel, the metallic frame, power and volume control buttons. It was further revealed that the Find X9 5G will be available in Velvet Titanium, Frost White, and Mist Black colours. Whereas, the Find X9 Pro 5G will be available in Velvet Titanium and Frost White colours.

It was also revealed that the Find X9 series will have “first-ever 1-nit All-Scenes 1 nit Bright Eye Protection Screen” with a slimmer bezel and an ultra-large arc frame design.

Apart from these features, Oppo has already confirmed that the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor will power the Find X9 series. The series is also getting a battery upgrade, with Find X9 being equipped with a 7025mAh battery, and Find X9 Pro offering a 7500mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9 5G mobile series launch date The Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are launching on October 16 in China. Oppo has also confirmed its global availability; however, it has yet to reveal a specific date of launch. Therefore, we may have to wait until after the China launch to know when the flagship is coming to the Indian markets.