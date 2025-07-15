Oppo K13 Turbo series launch confirmed for July 21: Check design, specs, and more

Oppo is set to launch new K series smartphones, the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo. The brand has been teasing the launch for quite some time, and now it has confirmed the China launch date, which is scheduled for July 21, 2025. Alongside the launch date, Oppo also reveals the smartphone's unique design, colour variants and a few features, to create hype for the upcoming mid-rangers. As per teasers, the Oppo K13 Turbo series is expected to be a performance-centric device, considering the metallic design and RGB lights. Here’s what we know so far about the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro.

Oppo K13 Turbo series launch The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro will debut on July 21, as the company’s latest Weibo post. Both devices are revealed to have a similar design with active cooling fans and RGB lights on the rear panel. The devices will come in three colour options: silver, black and purple.

Oppo has previously confirmed that the K13 Turbo will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. In terms of lasting performance, both phones are also revealed to be backed by a 7000mAh battery, and both models will feature a 50MP main camera.

While the design and specifications of the smartphones look promising, it is uncertain if the Oppo K13 Turbo series will make a global debut, and if it will launch in India in the coming months. Therefore, we may have to wait until the China launch to know if the new oppo devices are China-exclsuive, or could see a global release.