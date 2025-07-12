Oppo K13 Turbo series launching on July 21: Everything we know so far

Oppo is set to launch two new additions to the K series with K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro on July 21. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by two different chipsets in China, as per the teasers and revealed marketing materials. It is expected that both smartphones will be launched in the mid-range segment, but will offer powerful performance and features. Now, as we get closer to the launch, more details about the smartphone have started to circulate on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what Oppo may reveal. Therefore, know what the upcoming Oppo K13 Turbo series has in store for users.

Oppo K13 Turbo series launch The Oppo K13 Turbo series is confirmed to debut on July 21 in China. The series will include two models: Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. While the global launch is yet to be confirmed, Oppo has revealed that both smartphones will come with different chipsets. As per marketing material, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. Whereas, the Oppo K13 Turbo will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.

Despite the differences, both models are expected to offer similar storage options of 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB. Alongside the storage variant, the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro will share similar colour options of Black Warrior and First Purple. However, the Pro model will have a new Knight Silver colour and the base model will have Knight White.

Both smartphones are reported to feature a 6.8-inch flat OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2800 x 1280 resolution. The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo are also rumoured to share a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies, both models may come with a 16MP front-facing camera.