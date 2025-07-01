Oppo Pad SE launching on July 3 alongside the Reno 14 5G series - All details

Oppo is set to launch its Pad SE tablet in India on July 3, coinciding with the release of the Oppo Reno 14 5G series. The company announced the tablet’s key features and colour options ahead of the event. The Indian variant is likely to closely match the specifications of the global model introduced in May.

Oppo Pad SE: Key Features (Confirmed) The Oppo Pad SE features an 11-inch LCD Eye-Care display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a brightness level reaching up to 500 nits. The screen holds TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance, which aims to reduce eye strain. The device houses a 9,340mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The tablet also includes a ‘Smart Power Saving Mode’ that switches off the tablet automatically after seven days of inactivity, which extends standby time up to 800 days, claims the company. Oppo also states that the tablet holds a 36-month Fluency Protection certification for consistent performance.

Under the hood, the Oppo Pad SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity G100 processor and runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.1. It comes equipped with a 5MP camera on both the front and back. For connectivity, the tablet includes Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Pad SE: Colour Options and Price The tablet will be available in two colour options in India: Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue, both featuring a dual-tone finish. The price and other details have not been revealed yet.

