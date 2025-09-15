Oppo Reno 15 5G Mobile specs leaked, but with a new surprise

The Oppo Reno 14 series was launched recently with attractive camera features and powerful performance. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is already preparing for its next generation Reno series model, the Reno 15 5G series, which may launch soon. Now, new leaks surrounding the Oppo Reno 15 series have surfaced, highlighting its pro-like camera upgrade. In addition to the camera upgrades, the series may include a new model that may launch alongside Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Oppo mid-rangers.

Oppo Reno 15 5G series: What to expect According to a Chinese tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 15 5G series will now include a new top-end model. This new model will likely be named Oppo Reno 15 Pro+, placed above the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro models. In another Weibo post, the tipster revealed that all three models will have a different screen size. Reportedly, the standard Oppo Reno 15 could feature a 6.59-inch LTPS display, the Reno 15 Pro could feature a 6.31-inch LTPS display, and finally, the Reno 15 Pro+ model will likely feature a bigger 6.78-inch LTPO display.

In terms of design, the smartphones will likely share a 2.5D straight screen with a metal frame and glass rear panel, similar to the Reno 14 series. Since it's a camera-based series, the Reno 15 Pro and Pro+ are expected to feature a 200MP main camera along with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. However, the processing and performance features have been kept hidden since we still have a few months left for the launch.