OTG or microwave oven: Key differences, benefits, and what you should pick for daily cooking

Choosing between an OTG (Oven Toaster Griller) and a microwave oven can be confusing, especially when it comes to the diverse needs of Indian homes. From making rotis and curries to reheating leftover food and from preparing tandoori dishes and quick snakes to baking cakes, having the right appliance at home can make a world of difference.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 19 litres, Black - with Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, Multi-Stage Heat Selection | Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean View Details GET PRICE Faber FOTG 20L Neo|1400 Watts OTG|Bake,Toast, Grill| 4 Stage Functions,Upper & Lower Heating|Cool-Touch Handle, Heat Resistant Glass, Indicator Light, Auto-Shut, Ready Bell| Removable Crumb Tray View Details ₹3,990 CHECK DETAILS Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 35 Litre, 2100W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temp. Control, Bake, Grill & Toast,Oven for Baking - Black (SA5035BLRC) View Details ₹5,899 CHECK DETAILS Bajaj 1603 16 Litres Oven Toaster Grill (16L OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories| 1200 W | Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door| 2 Year Warranty by Bajaj| White View Details GET PRICE Morphy Richards 20R Otg Oven For Kitchen, Cooking Range With Oven And Grill For Baking, Tandoor, Rotisserie Function, Manual, 1400 Watts, 20L View Details ₹3,799 CHECK DETAILS View More

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OTGs are often seen as a compact and a budget-friendly option that is ideal for grilling and baking. On the other hand, microwave ovens, especially the ones with the convection cooking mode, can add a lot of convenience by reheating food quickly, defrosting and preparing certain dishes. Sure, an OTG can reheat food and a microwave oven can be used for baking, but the effectiveness and efficiency differs. To put it simply, picking the right option for your home doesn't only include looking at what these appliances can do but also analysing and understanding what you cook in your home and how often you cook it.

So, in this guide, we have compared an OTG with a microwave oven. We'll walk you through their key features, utility and differences and help you pick the right appliance for your home. Keep reading to find out!

Who should buy an OTG? An OTG is a multi-purpose kitchen appliance that can be used for baking, grilling and toasting food. It takes inspiration from conventional cooking methods and uses multiple heating elements to uniformly heat the appliance for cooking food. Unlike a microwave oven, an OTG uses heat to cook dishes slowly, which ensures that the food gets cooked evenly and thoroughly.

So, if you like baking cakes, making tikkas and kebabs, grilling vegetables and or roasting meat, an OTG can be useful for you.

What are factors to consider when buying an OTG? Capacity: Capacity is one of the most important factors to consider while buying. It all boils down to one question -- how many people are there in your family or how many people do you want to cook for? If you have a family of two to three people, an OTG with a capacity varying between 10L to 20L would be suitable. However, if you have a family of four people, an OTG with a capacity between 20L to 30L would be ideal. And for families around six or more members, or if you frequently cook for a large gathering, OTGs with capacities greater than 30L would work.

Space: An OTG isn't an appliance that you tuck away inside a corner of your kitchen. It takes up space and requires a power plug. So, it is imperative that you measure the space you have before zeroing down on an option.

Power consumption: Power consumption is another factor that you want to keep in mind while buying an OTG as it can make a huge difference in your electricity bill, especially if you plan on using it frequently. OTGs with more capacity and the OTGs with higher wattage cook food faster, but they also consume more energy. Factor in the frequency of usage and your budget for electricity bill before choosing an option.

Features and accessories: What you want to cook in the OTG will determine which features and accessories you want to look out for. For instance, convection mode ensures that the heat is distributed evenly and that the food is cooked uniformly. On the other hand, rotisserie function is good for making kebabs and tikkas and roasting whole chickens. Similarly, features like timers and alarms help in ensuring that your food doesn't overcook. Apart from this, look for accessories such as baking tray, crumb tray, skewer rods, wire grill and rotisserie rod for various cooking needs.

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Who should buy a microwave oven? A microwave oven is the 0-G kitchen appliance that is ideal for busy household and working professionals where the primary need is to reheat leftover food, defrost frozen food, prepare curries and even simple meals in a short period of time. It’s also a good option for buyers who are looking for appliances that can also support baking and grilling functions occasionally. To put it simply, it is ideal for families that value speed over the precision required in Indian cooking.

What are factors to consider when buying a microwave oven? Capacity: Capacity is the first question you ask when you buy any appliance for your kitchen. It determines how much food you can cook at once. If you have a small family of around two members, a microwave oven with a capacity ranging between 15L and 20L will be suitable for you. However, if you have a medium-sized family of three to four members, a microwave oven with a capacity ranging between 21L and 30L will be ideal. Large families with five or more members should prefer microwave ovens with a capacity of more than 30L.

Space: Space is another factor you need to consider before buying a microwave oven. It ensures that the appliance is not tucked away in a corner where you can’t reach it easily. You also need to ensure that there is a power outlet nearby for easy operations.

Power consumption: Power consumption will decide how fast your food is cooked and how much electricity bill you have to pay. Also, take into account how frequently you will use this appliance before settling down on the capacity. Microwave ovens that use power in the range of 700W and 900W are ideal for smaller kitchens or small families. Medium to large families should opt for appliances with a wattage of more than 900W. It is worth mentioning that higher wattage results in faster cooking and greater electricity bills.

Features: Microwave ovens available in the market right now come with different features that make cooking easier and efficient. Buyers should look for features that best suit their cooking requirements. For instance, if you plan to use the appliance for baking, even if occasionally, ensure that it has a convection mode. If you plan to cook Indian dishes often, look for preset menus that meet your cooking needs. If you also plan to grill meat or vegetables, look for grilling features.

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Key differences between an OTG and a microwave oven Feature OTG Microwave Oven Cooking Technology Uses electric coils Uses microwave radiation and convection fan Energy Usage Higher for long cooking Lower for quick tasks Cooking Speed Slower (needs preheating) Fast (instant heating) Ease of Use Manual controls User-friendly presets and auto menus Space Requirement Compact but needs ventilation space Slightly bulky but all-in-one Maintenance Easy but manual cleaning Easy, minimum efforts Best Functions Baking, grilling, toasting Reheating, defrosting, quick cooking Food Better for cakes, pizza, tandoori Good for daily meals, not as crisp for baking Price Range (India) Budget friendly Medium to high depending on features OTG vs microwave oven: Which one should you pick? Both the appliances, that is, an OTG and a microwave oven, are excellent cooking tools. Which one of the two should you pick ultimately depends on what usage you are looking at or what you plan to cook in them. If you want to bake, grill and toast more, OTG would be a better choice. But if you want to cook quick meals, and reheat and defrost food, a microwave oven would be a better choice for you.

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