Over-ear headphones vs TWS earbuds: Which is better for calls, music and travel?

Buying new pair of hearables can be trickier than it seems. First, you look at the right set of features that you want in the device, which includes factors such as active noise cancellation (ANC), a wide soundstage and battery life. Then, there's a more important question about the form factor, that is, whether to go for a pair of over-ear headphones or for a pair of TWS or Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds. Both these devices offer features like wireless connectivity, a long battery life, active and passive noise cancellation, environmental noise cancellation and a whole bunch of other features that are designed for everyday listening.

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That said, both these form factors are built for different purposes. Over-ear headphones typically offer larger drivers, longer battery life and cushioned earcups that can make extended listening sessions more comfortable. These features make them suitable for working at a desk, enjoying music at home or travelling long distances. TWS earbuds, on the other hand, are compact, lightweight and easy to carry, making them convenient for daily commutes, workouts and quick calls on the go.

Another factor to consider are trade-offs. Headphones can take up more bag space and may feel warm during extended use, while earbuds require a comfortable, secure fit and regular charging through their case. Noise cancellation and microphone performance also depend on the individual model rather than just the category.

So, which one should you pick? A pair of over-ear headphones or a pair of TWS earbuds. Well, the answer to that question depends on what you are looking for and your use case. Before we get into the specifics, let's first understand their differences.

Over-ear headphones vs TWS earbuds: What's different? FACTOR OVER-EAR HEADPHONES TWS EARBUDS Design Large earcups that completely cover the ears; generally heavier Small, lightweight earbuds with a compact charging case Comfort Often more comfortable for long listening sessions, depending on fit and earcup padding Lightweight and less bulky, but comfort varies with ear-tip size and fit Sound quality Larger drivers can deliver a wider, more immersive soundstage Good sound quality in a much smaller form factor; premium models can sound highly detailed Calls Often have multiple microphones and can provide clear voice pickup, but performance varies by model Convenient for calls; premium models can offer strong voice isolation and noise reduction Active Noise Cancellation Generally offers stronger passive isolation because of the earcup design, with ANC on many models ANC can be highly effective despite the compact design, particularly on premium models Battery life Usually offers longer playback from a single charge Typically shorter per charge, but the case provides additional charges Portability Bulkier and takes up more space in a bag Extremely portable and easy to carry in a pocket Travel Well suited to flights and long journeys, particularly with strong ANC Convenient for commuters and travellers who prioritise minimal bulk Music Better suited to immersive, long-form listening and wider sound presentation Great for everyday streaming, commuting and casual listening Workout use Can feel bulky and warm during intense exercise Smaller and generally more practical for workouts, subject to fit and water resistance Controls Physical buttons or touch controls, depending on model Touch or stem controls are common Battery convenience Both wired and wireless options available Charging case makes topping up convenient when away from a power outlet Price range Available from budget to premium, with high-end models often costing more Huge range from affordable to flagship models Best suited for Long listening sessions, music, work, flights and immersive audio Daily commuting, quick calls, workouts and maximum portability Factors to consider while buying a pair of headphones or TWS earbuds Here are the key factors to consider before buying a pair of headphones or TWS earbuds:

1. Sound quality: Check the driver size, audio codecs, frequency response and overall sound signature. If you listen to different genres, a balanced sound profile can be more versatile.

2. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): ANC is particularly useful for flights, public transport and busy offices. Check whether the model offers adjustable ANC or different noise-control modes.

3. Microphone and call quality: For frequent work calls, video meetings or phone conversations, microphone performance matters as much as audio playback. Look for multiple microphones, voice isolation and wind-noise reduction.

4. Fit: Over-ear headphones should have comfortable earcups and a well-padded headband without excessive clamping pressure. For TWS earbuds, check the ear-tip options and fit, as an insecure fit can affect both comfort and ANC performance.

5. Battery life: Compare actual playback time rather than relying only on the charging-case capacity. Over-ear headphones generally offer longer playback per charge, while TWS earbuds rely on their charging case for additional battery cycles.

6. Portability: TWS earbuds easily fit into a pocket, while over-ear headphones require more space in a backpack or laptop bag.

7. Connectivity: Check for Bluetooth version, multipoint connectivity and compatibility with your phone or laptop. Multipoint is particularly useful if you regularly switch between a smartphone and computer.

8. Water and dust resistance: For workouts and outdoor use, check the IP rating. TWS earbuds designed for exercise generally offer better protection against sweat than many over-ear models.

Over-ear headphones: Top features and who should buy it? Over-ear headphones are designed with large earcups that completely surround the ears, making them a popular choice for users who prioritise immersive sound and comfortable long-duration listening and perfect ANC. They can be particularly useful for music, work and travel, although their larger size makes them less portable than TWS earbuds. Here are some of their top features:

- Larger earcups and drivers can create a wider, more engaging soundstage, making them well suited to music, movies and gaming.

- They offer excellent ANC feature, which reduces surrounding sounds such as traffic, conversations and aircraft noise. They also offer passive noise cancellation owing to their design.

- Wireless over-ear headphones often deliver extended playback on a single charge, which can be useful during long workdays or journeys.

- Their padded earcups and headbands can make them suitable for extended listening sessions, although weight and clamping pressure vary between models.

- The earcups physically cover the ears, helping block some external sound even when ANC is switched off.

- Some models can remain connected to two devices, which in turn allows users to switch between a laptop and smartphone more conveniently.

- Premium headphone models may include multiple microphones and voice-processing technology for clearer calls.

Over-ear headphones are ideal for music listeners who enjoy detailed and immersive audio, frequent travelers who are looking for a combination of ANC, passive isolation and long battery life, work-from-home users who want a comfortable design and wireless connectivity, and movie and gaming enthusiasts who are looking for larger drivers and a wider sound presentation.

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TWS earbuds headphones: Top features and who should buy it? TWS earbuds are designed for buyers who want good sound in a compact and lightweight form factor. Their small size makes them particularly convenient for commuting, workouts, calls and everyday listening. Here are some of their top features:

- TWS earbuds can easily fit into a pocket or small bag, which makes them convenient for everyday use.

- Many mid-range and premium models offer ANC to reduce surrounding noise during commutes, flights and office use.

- They come with microphone arrays and voice-processing features that can improve call clarity and help reduce background noise.

- Their charging case provides additional charges when users are away from a power outlet and protects the earbuds when not in use.

- Many models let users control music playback, calls, volume or ANC modes directly from the earbuds.

- They come with high water and sweat resistance, which makes them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

- Some premium earbuds can connect to two devices simultaneously, which makes it easier to switch between a smartphone and laptop.

- They also support companion apps that can provide EQ controls, firmware updates, ANC settings and customisation options.

TWS earbuds are ideal for daily commuters who are looking for a compact design that is convenient to use in a metro and everyday travel, frequent callers who regularly take calls on the move, fitness enthusiasts who need earbuds or headphones with a suitable IP rating, and frequent travelers who need a device that occupies less space.

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of earphones and headphones. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen over-ear headphones and TWS earbuds and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio technology, battery and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.