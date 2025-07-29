Owners can’t open Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7: Here’s why users are sticking tape to a 1.7 lakh phone

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 has received plenty of praise for its slender build and smooth performance. However, a growing number of owners are reporting a practical drawback: the device is so thin that it is often difficult to open, particularly for those who like using it one-handed or need to fold and unfold the phone on the move.

Grip issues Many Galaxy Z Fold 7 users say the narrow sides do not give enough space for fingers to grip the phone securely. This becomes a real problem because the powerful magnets that keep the phone shut need a fair bit of force to overcome. Several people online worry they might drop their expensive device if they try to open it too quickly, especially when their hands are full, such as while shopping or running errands.

Some owners thought that putting a case on the device might help, and many found that a case does add extra grip, making it simpler to open the phone. However, not everyone wants to hide the slimness or design of their Fold 7 under a bulky cover. A group of users began experimenting with other options. Grip tapes like CatTongue or Dragon Grips provide a rougher texture and can be added to the phone’s sides. This lets fingers get a better grip for opening, without changing the phone’s original shape much. Others have tried coloured skins or special grip strips, but coverage for the Fold 7’s side frame is sometimes limited.

If you don’t want to spend extra on accessories, some experienced Fold 7 users share an effective method that needs only your hands. With the phone closed, place one thumb on each half of the device, not side-by-side but one after the other. Your middle and ring fingers go on the phone’s hinge at the back. Apply gentle, downward pressure, this technique helps unfold the phone easily and reduces the risk of slips without scratching or using your nails.

Hopes for improvements What can users do? Some have learned to work with the phone’s slim design, but others say opening the Fold 7 is tougher than on earlier Samsung foldables, largely because of the thinner build and stronger magnets. What could be improveD? A grippier texture to the frame or designing a small indentation to help people get a better hold.