OxygenOS 16 rolls out to OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad 3 with AI tools, cleaner UI, and performance tweaks

OnePlus has begun the OxygenOS 16 rollout for the Pad 2 and Pad 3 in India. More markets come later. The update is based on Android 16 and focuses on smoother performance, a tidier interface, and a few smart tools for photos, notes, and recording. For those tracking versions, Pad 2 moves to OPD2403_16.0.0.202(EX01) and Pad 3 to OPD2415_16.0.0.211(EX01). You can check for it via Settings > System > Software Update. The rollout is staged, so the update will reach more units over the coming days; a wider regional release typically follows after initial stability checks.

The first thing you notice is the feel. Animations are calmer, scrolling feels smoother, touch response is more immediate, and navigation gets a small lift with a swipe back preview that shows the previous page as you pull. Home screen housekeeping is easier thanks to more reliable drag and drop for icons, widgets, folders, and the Smart Sidebar. Entering and leaving apps now feels cleaner and more polished.

Trinity Engine manages power and performance during gaming, video, and multitasking to keep frames stable and battery drain in check. Apps open faster, photo albums load quicker while using less power, and supported apps show smoother video previews. Power Saving Mode now scales performance to the battery you have left.

With OxygenOS 16, the creation tools get a useful lift across the board. The Photos app has a cleaner layout with clearer navigation and better album sorting, while the editor now handles trimming, transitions, speed control and background music; you can also easily turn motion photos into slow motion clips. Notes adds block editing, highlighting and quick formatting so longer entries are easier to shape. Recorder reduces background noise, recognises when you are in a meeting or lecture, and lets you share both audio and transcripts. If you need a quick draft, AI Writer can help with summaries and short notes.

The interface also gets a light, welcome refresh that stays out of the way. Flux Home brings cleaner grids, redesigned icons, large folders and new motion wallpapers, and you can add custom text to the lock screen. The One Serif font aims to improve readability, and stock apps such as Clock, Calculator and Compass have been updated to match the new look.