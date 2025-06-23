Pac-Man Superfast is hiding on YouTube, bringing new speed and challenge to arcade classic

YouTube is quietly hosting an official Pac-Man game that’s a lot faster and more intense than the original. Called Pac-Man Superfast, this version is part of the YouTube Playables collection, a set of web-based games that many users might not even know exists. The game itself doesn’t get much attention, but it’s a surprising find for anyone who enjoys classic arcade action with a modern twist.

Pac-Man, but faster Pac-Man Superfast starts at a familiar pace, but don’t get too comfortable. Every few seconds, the speed ramps up for both Pac-Man and the ghosts. After a few minutes, the game moves through a series of speed levels with names like Crazy, Insane, Maniac, and finally, Doom. The maze and ghost patterns stay true to the original, so players who know the old strategies will still find them useful but executing those moves at high speed is a real test of reflexes.

The game is playable on both mobile devices and desktop browsers, though it’s much easier to keep up with the action using a keyboard. Swipe controls work, but the precision needed for the highest speeds makes a physical keyboard the better choice.

Some odd choices, but still a blast Pac-Man Superfast isn’t without its oddities. The game wraps up after just 13 levels, so if you’re hoping for one of those epic 256-level marathons, you’ll be left wanting more. Extra lives come pretty easily every 5,000 points nets you another shot, so if you focus on grabbing those high-value items, you can push through to the end without too much trouble. But don’t expect any bonus for finishing with a pile of extra lives or for hanging on at the fastest speeds. There’s also no scoreboard, so you can’t really see how your run stacks up against anyone else.

Still, Pac-Man Superfast brings a fresh kind of challenge to the old favourite. As the speed climbs, each round gets a little more intense, and it’s hard not to get caught up in the rush. If you like arcade games and want something with a bit of a twist, this hidden find on YouTube is worth a try.