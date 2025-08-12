Panasonic launches LUMIX S1II and S1IIE full-frame mirrorless cameras in India: Price, specs and features

Panasonic Life Solutions India has introduced the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE, the latest additions to its full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S Series aimed at professional photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. The company says both models offer exceptional image quality, dynamic colour reproduction, and advanced video capabilities tailored for hybrid content creation.

The LUMIX S1II is priced at ₹3,29,990, while the LUMIX S1IIE comes in at ₹2,69,990. Both will be available via authorised dealers and Panasonic’s D2C platform.

LUMIX S1II: Pro-grade hybrid camera The LUMIX S1II features a newly developed 24.1MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor paired with Panasonic’s next-gen Venus Engine for faster processing and improved image quality. It supports 5.8K 60p, 5.1K 60p, and 4K 120p video recording, as well as up to 15 stops of dynamic range in V-Log for cinematic colour grading.

Designed for high-speed action, the camera enables blackout-free burst shooting at 70fps (SH/SH PRE mode), the fastest in the LUMIX lineup. It also offers Open Gate 5.1K 60p recording, giving flexibility for reframing and vertical content. Future firmware updates will add multiple frame marker displays for multi-platform productions.

LUMIX S1IIE: Advanced upgrade for creators The LUMIX S1IIE, inspired by the LUMIX S5II, packs a 24.2MP sensor with 6K 30p open gate recording and a cinematic 2.4:1 aspect ratio at up to 60p without cropping. It delivers over 14 stops of dynamic range in V-Log, supports blackout-free burst shooting up to 30fps electronically, and 10fps mechanically.

Both cameras feature AI-powered Phase Hybrid Autofocus for precise subject tracking, including eyes, faces, and fast-moving subjects, along with 8.0-stop in-body stabilisation. They also offer blackout-free shooting, Apple ProRes RAW HQ support, and seamless integration with Capture One, Frame.io, and LUMIX Flow.

Targeting India’s growing creator market Fumiyasu Fujimori, MD of Panasonic Marketing India, said India’s creators are “full-fledged producers of high-quality content” who need tools beyond smartphones. The new LUMIX models are positioned to serve the expanding professional and semi-professional content creation segment across weddings, fashion, documentaries, and commercial work.