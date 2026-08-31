Paper costs add up fast, but these printers can make everyday two-sided printing easier and more economical

For many homes and small offices, a printer is an everyday tool rather than an occasional convenience. That makes automatic duplex printing particularly useful, as it lets you print on both sides of a sheet without having to turn each page. This becomes even more practical when handling lengthy reports, assignments, invoices or other multi-page documents.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM2070- Single Function, Wi-Fi, Monochrome, Ink Tank Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed, Multifunction (Print Scan Copy), 2 in 1 (ID) Copy Button, LCD Display, 32 MB Memory, 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780 All in One WiFi Ink Tank Auto Duplex Colour Printer with Scanner for Home and Office, Upto 6000 Black and 7700 Colour Prints View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Epson EcoTank L4360 WiFi Automatic Duplex InkTank A4 Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier for Home & Small Business, just 9 Paise/Black Print and 33 Paise/Colour Print, with LCD & Mobile Printing View Details ₹23,219 Buy on EMI Check Offers

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However, the right printer also needs to fit the way you work, whether that means keeping running costs low, printing large volumes or handling tasks beyond printing. Features such as wireless connectivity, scanning and copying can further shape the overall experience, depending on your requirements.

With that in mind, this list brings together five printers with automatic duplex printing, covering different needs and priorities while keeping everyday usability at the forefront.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM2070 is designed for users who primarily print documents and want to keep running costs low. It delivers monochrome printing at up to 13 pages per minute, and automatic duplex printing prints on both sides of a sheet without manual intervention. Wi-Fi and USB connectivity provide flexibility for everyday printing.

Specifications COST PER PAGE 0.10 rupees (Black, Standard), 0.08 rupees (Black, Economy) PRINT SPEED Up to 13 ipm (Black) PRINT YIELD Up to 6,000 black pages PRINT QUALITY Up to 600 × 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Automatic duplex printing Low black-ink running cost Wi-Fi and USB connectivity Reason to avoid Single-function printer Colour printing requires an optional cartridge No built-in scanner or copier

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the GM2070 for its print quality, low running costs and convenient Wi-Fi printing. Recent feedback also describes it as suitable for regular workloads, although its single-function design makes it less suitable for users who need scanning or copying.

Why should you consider buying this printer? The GM2070 is worth considering if your priority is economical document printing rather than an all-in-one setup. Its automatic duplex printing, 13-ipm speed, high black-page yield and wireless connectivity make it suitable for regular home or small-office workloads.

2. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Brother DCP-T535DW is built for everyday printing, where convenience matters as much as output. Its automatic duplex printing handles both sides of a page, while the ink-tank design suits regular workloads. It also combines printing, scanning and copying with wireless connectivity, making it practical for home and small-office use.

Specifications COST PER PAGE 0.10 rupees (Black), 0.25 rupees (Colour) PRINT SPEED Up to 16 ipm (Black), 9 ipm (Colour) PRINT YIELD Up to 15,000 black pages / 5,000 colour pages PRINT QUALITY Up to 1,200 × 6,000 dpi Reasons to buy Automatic duplex printing Print, scan and copy functionality High black-and-colour ink yield Reason to avoid No automatic document feeder Colour printing is slower than monochrome Relatively bulky for a compact desk

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers generally rate the DCP-T535DW positively, citing print quality, low running costs and duplex printing as practical advantages. Some feedback also highlights easy wireless printing, though setup and connectivity can vary.

Why should you consider buying this printer? The DCP-T535DW is worth considering if you need a single machine for regular printing, scanning, and copying. Its automatic duplex printing, high ink yield, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 16-ipm monochrome speed make it well-suited to busy home and small-office workloads.

The Brother DCP-L2520D is designed for users who handle a steady stream of black-and-white documents and need more than basic printing. Its laser engine prioritises speed, while automatic duplex printing makes two-sided documents easier to produce. The printer also combines printing, scanning and copying, making it suitable for everyday office paperwork.

Specifications COST PER PAGE 1.20 rupees (Black) PRINT SPEED Up to 30 ppm (Black) PRINT YIELD Up to 2,600 black pages PRINT QUALITY Up to 2400 × 600 dpi Reasons to buy Fast 30-ppm printing. Automatic duplex printing. Print, scan and copy functions. Reason to avoid Only supports monochrome printing. No Wi-Fi connectivity. Relatively bulky design.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the DCP-L2520D for its fast printing, sharp text quality and automatic duplexing. Users also appreciate its straightforward operation and value for money. However, some find the printer bulky, and the lack of Wi-Fi and occasional operating noise are noted drawbacks.

Why should you consider buying this printer? Consider the DCP-L2520D if your workload centres on black-and-white documents and you value speed. Its 30-ppm output, automatic duplex printing, 250-sheet tray, and print, scan, and copy functions make it well-suited to regular home-office workloads.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780 is a colour all-in-one printer designed for everyday home and small-office use. Its ink-tank system is suited to regular printing, while automatic duplex printing makes two-sided documents easier to produce. Wi-Fi connectivity also lets you print from compatible devices without being tied to a USB connection.

Specifications COST PER PAGE 0.10 rupees (Black), 0.24 rupees (Colour) PRINT SPEED Up to 11 ipm (Black), 6 ipm (Colour) PRINT YIELD Up to 6,000 black pages / 7,700 colour pages PRINT QUALITY Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Automatic duplex printing. Print, scan and copy functions. High black and colour ink yield. Reason to avoid No automatic document feeder. Printing speeds are modest. Relatively basic LCD display.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally respond positively to the G3780's print quality, functionality and value. User feedback highlights its colour output and overall functionality, while broader listings show a 4.3 rating from 79 reviews. Setup and scanning limitations are worth keeping in mind.

Why should you consider buying this printer? The G3780 is worth considering if you want a single printer for everyday colour documents, photos, scanning, and copying. Automatic duplex printing adds convenience, while the high-yield ink system and Wi-Fi connectivity make it practical for regular home or small-office use.

The Epson EcoTank L4360 is designed for people who want a single machine to handle everyday printing, scanning, and copying without complicated paper handling. Automatic duplex printing handles two-sided documents, while wireless connectivity makes printing from phones and laptops easier. Its ink-tank design is also suited to regular use.

Specifications COST PER PAGE 0.09 rupees (Black), 0.33 rupees (Colour) PRINT SPEED Up to 15 ipm (Black), 8 ipm (Colour) PRINT YIELD Up to 8,500 black pages / 6,500 colour pages PRINT QUALITY Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi Reasons to buy Automatic duplex printing. Print, scan and copy functions. Low running costs. Reason to avoid No automatic document feeder. Colour printing is slower than black-and-white. Small 1.44-inch LCD display.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the L4360 for its print quality, low running costs and convenient wireless features. Its automatic duplex printing is another practical advantage, although some users may find the print speed and compact LCD less impressive with heavier workloads.

Why should you consider buying this printer? The L4360 makes sense if you need a versatile printer for regular home or small-office use. Its automatic duplex printing, low cost per page, wireless connectivity, and print, scan and copy functions give it a practical balance of convenience and running economy.

Q1. Should I choose an ink tank printer or a laser printer for duplex printing? Choose an ink tank printer if you need colour documents and lower long-term ink costs, while a laser printer is better suited to fast, high-volume black-and-white printing.

Q2. Do I need an all-in-one printer with duplex printing? Choose an all-in-one model if you also need to scan and copy documents. If your needs are limited to printing, a single-function model can be simpler and more practical, particularly for routine document work.

How Do These Printers Stack Up?

Product Cost per page Print yield Print quality Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM2070 ₹ 0.10 (Black) Up to 6,000 black pages Up to 600 × 1,200 dpi Brother DCP-T535DW ₹ 0.10 (Black), ₹ 0.25 (Colour) Up to 15,000 black / 5,000 colour pages Up to 1,200 × 6,000 dpi Brother DCP-L2520D ₹ 1.20 (Black) Up to 2,600 black pages Up to 2,400 × 600 dpi Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780 Not specified Up to 6,000 black / 7,700 colour pages Up to 4,800 × 1,200 dpi Epson EcoTank L4360 ₹ 0.09 (Black), ₹ 0.33 (Colour) Up to 8,500 black / 6,500 colour pages Up to 5,760 × 1,440 dpi