Paper costs add up fast, but these printers can make everyday two-sided printing easier and more economical

For many homes and small offices, a printer is an everyday tool rather than an occasional convenience. That makes automatic duplex printing particularly useful, as it lets you print on both sides of a sheet without having to turn each page. This becomes even more practical when handling lengthy reports, assignments, invoices or other multi-page documents.
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However, the right printer also needs to fit the way you work, whether that means keeping running costs low, printing large volumes or handling tasks beyond printing. Features such as wireless connectivity, scanning and copying can further shape the overall experience, depending on your requirements.
With that in mind, this list brings together five printers with automatic duplex printing, covering different needs and priorities while keeping everyday usability at the forefront.
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM2070 is designed for users who primarily print documents and want to keep running costs low. It delivers monochrome printing at up to 13 pages per minute, and automatic duplex printing prints on both sides of a sheet without manual intervention. Wi-Fi and USB connectivity provide flexibility for everyday printing.
Automatic duplex printing
Low black-ink running cost
Wi-Fi and USB connectivity
Single-function printer
Colour printing requires an optional cartridge
No built-in scanner or copier
Buyers generally praise the GM2070 for its print quality, low running costs and convenient Wi-Fi printing. Recent feedback also describes it as suitable for regular workloads, although its single-function design makes it less suitable for users who need scanning or copying.
The GM2070 is worth considering if your priority is economical document printing rather than an all-in-one setup. Its automatic duplex printing, 13-ipm speed, high black-page yield and wireless connectivity make it suitable for regular home or small-office workloads.
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The Brother DCP-T535DW is built for everyday printing, where convenience matters as much as output. Its automatic duplex printing handles both sides of a page, while the ink-tank design suits regular workloads. It also combines printing, scanning and copying with wireless connectivity, making it practical for home and small-office use.
Automatic duplex printing
Print, scan and copy functionality
High black-and-colour ink yield
No automatic document feeder
Colour printing is slower than monochrome
Relatively bulky for a compact desk
Amazon buyers generally rate the DCP-T535DW positively, citing print quality, low running costs and duplex printing as practical advantages. Some feedback also highlights easy wireless printing, though setup and connectivity can vary.
The DCP-T535DW is worth considering if you need a single machine for regular printing, scanning, and copying. Its automatic duplex printing, high ink yield, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 16-ipm monochrome speed make it well-suited to busy home and small-office workloads.
The Brother DCP-L2520D is designed for users who handle a steady stream of black-and-white documents and need more than basic printing. Its laser engine prioritises speed, while automatic duplex printing makes two-sided documents easier to produce. The printer also combines printing, scanning and copying, making it suitable for everyday office paperwork.
Fast 30-ppm printing.
Automatic duplex printing.
Print, scan and copy functions.
Only supports monochrome printing.
No Wi-Fi connectivity.
Relatively bulky design.
Buyers generally praise the DCP-L2520D for its fast printing, sharp text quality and automatic duplexing. Users also appreciate its straightforward operation and value for money. However, some find the printer bulky, and the lack of Wi-Fi and occasional operating noise are noted drawbacks.
Consider the DCP-L2520D if your workload centres on black-and-white documents and you value speed. Its 30-ppm output, automatic duplex printing, 250-sheet tray, and print, scan, and copy functions make it well-suited to regular home-office workloads.
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780 is a colour all-in-one printer designed for everyday home and small-office use. Its ink-tank system is suited to regular printing, while automatic duplex printing makes two-sided documents easier to produce. Wi-Fi connectivity also lets you print from compatible devices without being tied to a USB connection.
Automatic duplex printing.
Print, scan and copy functions.
High black and colour ink yield.
No automatic document feeder.
Printing speeds are modest.
Relatively basic LCD display.
Buyers generally respond positively to the G3780's print quality, functionality and value. User feedback highlights its colour output and overall functionality, while broader listings show a 4.3 rating from 79 reviews. Setup and scanning limitations are worth keeping in mind.
The G3780 is worth considering if you want a single printer for everyday colour documents, photos, scanning, and copying. Automatic duplex printing adds convenience, while the high-yield ink system and Wi-Fi connectivity make it practical for regular home or small-office use.
The Epson EcoTank L4360 is designed for people who want a single machine to handle everyday printing, scanning, and copying without complicated paper handling. Automatic duplex printing handles two-sided documents, while wireless connectivity makes printing from phones and laptops easier. Its ink-tank design is also suited to regular use.
Automatic duplex printing.
Print, scan and copy functions.
Low running costs.
No automatic document feeder.
Colour printing is slower than black-and-white.
Small 1.44-inch LCD display.
Buyers generally appreciate the L4360 for its print quality, low running costs and convenient wireless features. Its automatic duplex printing is another practical advantage, although some users may find the print speed and compact LCD less impressive with heavier workloads.
The L4360 makes sense if you need a versatile printer for regular home or small-office use. Its automatic duplex printing, low cost per page, wireless connectivity, and print, scan and copy functions give it a practical balance of convenience and running economy.
Choose an ink tank printer if you need colour documents and lower long-term ink costs, while a laser printer is better suited to fast, high-volume black-and-white printing.
Choose an all-in-one model if you also need to scan and copy documents. If your needs are limited to printing, a single-function model can be simpler and more practical, particularly for routine document work.
Product
Cost per page
Print yield
Print quality
|Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM2070
|₹0.10 (Black)
|Up to 6,000 black pages
|Up to 600 × 1,200 dpi
|Brother DCP-T535DW
|₹0.10 (Black), ₹0.25 (Colour)
|Up to 15,000 black / 5,000 colour pages
|Up to 1,200 × 6,000 dpi
|Brother DCP-L2520D
|₹1.20 (Black)
|Up to 2,600 black pages
|Up to 2,400 × 600 dpi
|Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780
|Not specified
|Up to 6,000 black / 7,700 colour pages
|Up to 4,800 × 1,200 dpi
|Epson EcoTank L4360
|₹0.09 (Black), ₹0.33 (Colour)
|Up to 8,500 black / 6,500 colour pages
|Up to 5,760 × 1,440 dpi
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FAQs
Is Wi-Fi important in a printer with automatic duplex printing?
Wi-Fi is useful if you regularly print from laptops, smartphones or multiple devices. It eliminates the need for a direct USB connection and can make a shared home or small-office printer easier to use.
Should I look for an ADF if I scan or copy frequently?
An automatic document feeder is worth prioritising if you regularly scan or copy several pages at once. For occasional single-page tasks, a standard flatbed scanner can be sufficient and may keep the printer simpler.
Does print speed matter when choosing a duplex printer?
Yes, particularly for larger workloads. A faster printer can reduce waiting time when producing lengthy documents, while duplex printing handles both sides automatically. If you print only occasionally, however, speed may be less important than running costs and overall functionality.