Parents struggling with kids’ screen time may finally get relief with iOS 26

Lately, there’s been a massive rise in kids’ screen time, leaving parents worried about the impact on studies, health, and social skills. Apple seems to have taken note. With iOS 26, the company is rolling out a set of powerful parental controls designed to help families take back control of digital habits. From stricter contact approvals to smarter screen time alerts, the update introduces tools that directly tackle the struggles parents face daily.

Age-Appropriate Experiences built in

With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, Apple is introducing a feature called Age Appropriate Experiences. Parents can set their child’s age range, and app developers will automatically adjust in-app content accordingly. This ensures that even if children download apps approved for their age, the content they see remains suitable. Parents can decide whether this information is always shared, shared with permission, or never shared, giving families greater flexibility in how controls are applied.

Smarter contact approvals

Protecting children from strangers online has long been a concern. iOS 26 adds a new approval system for messaging. If a child tries to add a new contact, they’ll see a pop-up prompting them to ask a parent or guardian for approval. Parents then receive a notification with the contact’s details and can accept, decline, or delay the request. This step aims to reduce the risk of kids being targeted by unknown individuals while giving parents visibility into who their children are communicating with.

More transparency in screen time requests

Screen time limits are already part of Apple’s parental control suite, but iOS 26 strengthens them. Kids often request extra time on apps, which requires the parent’s passcode. The upcoming update introduces a safeguard. Parents will now receive a notification whenever their passcode is used. This prevents children who may have memorised or guessed the code from secretly extending their screen time.

Easier app exceptions

Another useful addition is a new exception request button on App Store pages. If a child wants to download an app that’s normally restricted, they can send a request directly to a parent. Once approved, the app becomes available for download, but parents can revoke access at any time. This option is particularly handy for temporary needs, such as using YouTube for a school project, without permanently changing restrictions.

A stronger safety net for families

Apple has been steadily building its parental control ecosystem, but the iOS 26 updates mark a notable step forward. By focusing on contact safety, content suitability, time management, and flexible permissions, these tools offer parents more practical ways to guide their child’s digital habits.