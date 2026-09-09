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Past the marketing and into the details, these five washing machines emerged as compelling choices for the home

The right washing machine depends on more than capacity and star ratings. These five stand out for their features, performance and buyer feedback.

Updated9 Sep 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Choose capacity based on household size, then pick front- or top-load based on your laundry needs.
Choose capacity based on household size, then pick front- or top-load based on your laundry needs.(IFB)
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By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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A washing machine is one of those appliances where the difference between a good purchase and a frustrating one often becomes clear only after months of use. Capacity and energy ratings matter, but so do cleaning performance, fabric care, noise levels and the convenience of features you will actually use.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Steam programmes, inverter motors, automatic tub cleaning and smart controls can make everyday laundry easier, though their usefulness varies from household to household. The choice also comes down to the type of machine you prefer, with top-load and front-load models offering different experiences.

To make the decision easier, we reviewed five options across different capacities and feature sets, along with their specifications and Amazon buyer feedback, to identify which washing machines stand out for different laundry needs.

The Bosch 7kg top-loading washing machine is designed for households that want straightforward everyday washing without overcomplicating the process. Its PowerWave Wash system, VarioDrum and dual lint filters focus on thorough cleaning and fabric care. At the same time, the 5-star rating and water-saving features make it a practical choice for regular laundry.

Specifications

CAPACITY
7 Kg
ENERGY RATING
5 Star
SPIN SPEED
700 RPM
WASH PROGRAMS
10
WARRANTY
2 Years Product, 10 Years Motor

Reason to buy

PowerWave Wash system

5-star energy rating

Dual lint filters

Reason to avoid

7kg capacity may limit larger loads

No smart connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the washing machine’s cleaning performance, ease of use, and water-saving operation. Many also appreciate its sturdy build and convenient top-loading design. On the downside, some users feel the 7kg capacity is limiting for larger families, while others may miss smart connectivity and more advanced features.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

This Bosch model is worth considering if you need a practical 7kg top-load machine for everyday laundry. Its 5-star energy rating, 700 RPM spin speed, PowerWave Wash, and lint filters provide a useful balance of cleaning performance and efficiency.

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The LG 9kg top-load washing machine is built for households that regularly handle large laundry loads. Its TurboDrum and JetSpray+ technologies deliver thorough cleaning, while the Smart Inverter Motor helps keep operation quieter and more efficient. Auto Tub Clean also reduces the effort required to maintain the machine between washes.

Specifications

CAPACITY
9 Kg
ENERGY RATING
5 Star
SPIN SPEED
740 RPM
WASH PROGRAMS
8
WARRANTY
2 Years Product, 10 Years Motor

Reason to buy

9kg capacity for larger loads

Smart Inverter Motor

Auto Tub Clean

Reason to avoid

Takes more space than smaller models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the washing machine’s cleaning performance, quiet operation and large 9kg capacity, with many finding it suitable for family-sized loads. However, some users have raised concerns about installation and the machine’s larger footprint compared with smaller top-loading models.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

This LG model suits larger households seeking generous capacity without switching to a front-loader. Its 5-star rating, Smart Inverter Motor, TurboDrum, JetSpray+ and automatic tub cleaning combine everyday convenience with efficient operation.

The IFB Serena GXN 7012 CMS is a feature-rich 7kg front-loading washing machine for households that want thorough cleaning and greater control over everyday laundry. Its DeepClean technology, steam functions, AI features, and Wi-Fi connectivity add convenience, while the 1200 RPM spin speed helps remove excess water effectively.

Specifications

CAPACITY
7 Kg
ENERGY RATING
5 Star
SPIN SPEED
1200 RPM
WASH PROGRAMS
14 Wash Programs
WARRANTY
4 Years Super Warranty, 10 Years Motor Warranty

Reason to buy

DeepClean and steam functions

Wi-Fi and AI features

1200 RPM spin speed

Reason to avoid

Learning curve for new users

7kg capacity may limit larger households

Feature-rich interface can feel complex

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the machine’s cleaning performance, quiet operation, Wi-Fi connectivity and steam functions. Many also value its build quality. On the downside, some users may find the learning curve steep as they explore its many programmes and smart features.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

This IFB model is worth considering if you want a feature-rich front-loading washer. Its 7kg capacity, 5-star rating, 1200 RPM spin speed, Wi-Fi connectivity, steam functions and AI features make it versatile for most household laundry routines and daily use.

The LG FHB1207Z2M is a practical front-loading washing machine for households that want strong cleaning performance without paying for unnecessary smart features. Its 6 Motion Direct Drive technology adapts drum movements to different fabrics, while Steam and Allergy Care programmes add extra hygiene. The 5-star rating further supports efficient everyday use.

Specifications

CAPACITY
7 Kg
ENERGY RATING
5 Star
SPIN SPEED
1200 RPM
WASH PROGRAMS
10
WARRANTY
2 Years Product, 10 Years Motor

Reason to buy

6 Motion Direct Drive

Steam and Allergy Care

5-star energy rating

Reason to avoid

No Wi-Fi connectivity

7kg capacity may limit larger families

Fewer wash programmes than some rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally praise the washing machine for its cleaning performance, quiet operation and value for money. Many also appreciate the 6 Motion Direct Drive and the steam-based Allergy Care features. On the downside, some buyers would prefer more wash programmes and Wi-Fi connectivity at this price point.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

This LG model is worth considering if you want a straightforward front-loading machine with useful fabric-care features. Its 7kg capacity, 5-star rating, 1200 RPM spin speed, Steam function, Allergy Care and 6 Motion Direct Drive offer a balanced package for everyday family laundry.

The Electrolux 8kg front-loading washing machine is designed for families seeking effective cleaning with thoughtful fabric care. Its AutoSense technology adjusts the wash to the load, while Hygienic Care uses vapour to tackle allergens and germs. The EcoInverter motor also delivers quieter, more efficient performance during everyday laundry cycles.

Specifications

CAPACITY
8 Kg
ENERGY RATING
5 Star
SPIN SPEED
1200 RPM
WASH PROGRAMS
15 Wash Programs
WARRANTY
2-Year Product Warranty

Reason to buy

AutoSense adjusts wash cycles

Hygienic Care with vapour

Woolmark-approved wash cycle

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

No Wi-Fi connectivity

8kg capacity may be excessive for smaller households

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the washing machine for its cleaning performance, quiet operation and premium build quality. Buyers also praise the variety of wash programmes and the EcoInverter motor. On the downside, the premium price may make it less appealing to buyers seeking a more affordable 8kg front-load machine.

Why should you consider buying this washing machine?

This Electrolux model is worth considering if you want an 8kg front-loading machine with robust fabric-care features. AutoSense, Hygienic Care, UltraMix, Woolmark certification and the EcoInverter motor make it a well-rounded option for families with varied laundry needs.

Q1. What washing machine capacity should I choose for my household?

Match the drum size to your usual laundry load rather than simply choosing the largest machine. 6–7kg generally suits singles or couples, 7–9kg works well for 3–4 members, while larger households or frequent bulky loads should consider 9kg or more.

Q2. Should I choose a front-load or top-load washing machine?

Choose a front-load model if you prioritise fabric care, water and energy efficiency, or advanced wash programmes. A top-load model suits buyers who prefer easier loading, simpler operation, and generally lower upfront costs. Your available space and laundry habits should ultimately determine the choice.

How Do These Washing Machines Stack Up?

Product

Capacity

Spin Speed

Wash Programs

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine7 Kg700 RPM10
LG Smart Choice 9 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine9 Kg740 RPM8
IFB Serena GXN 7012 CMS 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine7 Kg1200 RPM14
LG FHB1207Z2M 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine7 Kg1200 RPM10
Electrolux EWF8024R5SB 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine8 Kg1200 RPM15

Also Read:

Buying a washing machine in 2026? 7 Best picks for Indian homes, from budget to Premium

A large family doesn’t always need a bigger washing machine: Here’s what matters

Tired of doing 3 loads a day? 5 High-capacity washing machines every 5-person household needs, Samsung, LG, more

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesPast the marketing and into the details, these five washing machines emerged as compelling choices for the home

FAQs

How important is the spin speed when choosing a washing machine?

A higher spin speed removes more water from clothes before they come out of the machine, which can shorten drying time. For regular household laundry, 1,000–1,200 RPM is generally a good range, especially if you often wash heavier fabrics.

Which washing machine features are actually worth paying for?

Prioritise features that match your routine rather than choosing the machine with the longest feature list. Inverter motors, useful fabric-specific programmes, steam or hygiene cycles and load-sensing technology can add practical value, while smart features are worth paying for only if you will use them regularly.

How much should I rely on a washing machine’s star rating?

The star rating helps compare energy efficiency, but it shouldn't be the only deciding factor. Consider capacity, wash programmes, motor technology, maintenance, and your laundry habits alongside the rating to determine which machine best fits your household.

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