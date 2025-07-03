Subscribe

Pebble Halo smart ring launched in India, sale begins 4 July: Price, specs and more

Pebble has launched the Halo Smart Ring in India, featuring an in-built display. Priced at 7,999, it is available for pre-order at 3,999. The ring offers health monitoring and connects with devices via Bluetooth 5.2, with sales starting July 4 on Flipkart.

Govind Choudhary
Updated3 Jul 2025, 11:01 PM IST
Pebble has introduced the Halo Smart Ring in India, positioning it as the country’s first smart ring to feature an in-built digital display. The wearable, which comes in six sizes and three colour options, will be available for purchase starting 4 July via Flipkart, with pre-orders currently open on the official website.

Pebble Halo Smart Ring: Pricing in India and colour options

The Pebble Halo Smart Ring is priced at an MRP of 7,999, although it is being offered at a discounted pre-order price of 3,999. The colour variants include black, gold, and silver.

Pebble Halo Smart Ring: Specifications and features

Designed with a stainless steel body and skin-friendly materials, the ring ranges in sizes from 53–55mm (size 7) to 67–70mm (size 12). While it is claimed to offer water and dust resistance, the company has not disclosed any specific certification.

Health and wellness monitoring form the core of the Halo’s features. The smart ring is equipped with sensors for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep quality, stress levels, and heart rate variability (HRV). Additional functions include step counting, calorie tracking, and gesture controls that allow users to interact with paired devices, such as scrolling through videos, flipping pages in eBooks, or operating the phone’s camera shutter and music playback.

The Pebble Halo promises a battery life of up to four days on a single charge and takes approximately 120 minutes to fully charge. It supports wireless charging and comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms through the Pebble Halo app. This device will be available for purchase starting 4 July via Flipkart, with pre-orders currently open on the official website.

With its launch, Pebble aims to compete in the growing smart wearable segment by offering an alternative to traditional wrist-worn devices, combining compact design with everyday utility.

 
