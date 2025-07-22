Pebble Halo smart ring review: Stylish, lightweight, and not quite there yet

I’ve never been a fan of bulky wearables. Smartwatches are useful, sure, but they’re often overkill for people who just want the basics. So when I got my hands on the Pebble Halo, a compact, India-made smart ring promising core health features in a barely-there design, I was curious. Could this tiny thing really replace a band or watch for everyday tracking?

Advertisement

After wearing it for a week, during work, sleep, a few workouts, and even a wedding, I have mixed feelings.

Design and comfort: Where it nails the brief Visually, the Pebble Halo doesn’t look “techy” at all, and that’s a win. The golden version I wore passed off as a regular metal ring. It didn’t clash with formals, gym wear, or PJs. More importantly, I forgot I was even wearing it after the first day. That’s how light and unobtrusive it is.

Pebble Halo smart ring review

Advertisement

Just be careful with sizing. Once you pick a size, there’s no going back. Pebble gives you a physical ring sizer in the box, but it’s still a bit of a gamble if you're in between sizes.

Display: Cool trick, limited utility There’s a tiny OLED display that shows your steps, heart rate, battery, and time. It has tap functionality and looks futuristic, but I barely used it. Most of the real info lives in the app, and the screen is hard to read outdoors.

Pebble Halo smart ring review

Advertisement

Everyday use: Basic tracking, mostly reliable If you want a fuss-free tracker for steps, heart rate, and sleep, the Halo does the job. I wore it during a morning walk, a sweaty yoga session, and even while crashing on the couch for a power nap. The data was mostly in line with my smartwatch, though step counts were occasionally optimistic.

Sleep tracking was more accurate than expected. It correctly logged my restless nights and early wakeups, impressive for something this small.

Pebble Halo smart ring review

Advertisement

But fitness folks, this isn’t for you yet. No workout modes, no GPS, no HR zones. Think of it as a wellness tracker, not a fitness assistant.

The App: Clean but too basic The Pebble app is easy to navigate, and syncing was fast. You get your daily stats and trends, but that’s where it ends. No deep dive. It’s fine for casual users, but data nerds will feel short-changed.

Pebble Halo smart ring review

Advertisement

Battery life: Good enough Pebble claims four days, and I got about three and a half with regular checking and one workout a day. Not bad, but I was hoping for more. The charging dock is compact, though, and gets it back to full in under an hour.

Who should consider it? If you hate wristbands or smartwatches but still want to keep an eye on your health.

If you’re just getting into health tracking and don’t want to spend ₹ 20K on a smart ring.

20K on a smart ring. If you like your gadgets minimal and invisible.

It’s perfect for light, everyday tracking, steps, sleep, heart rate, without pulling focus from your lifestyle. Almost there, but not yet a must-buy The Pebble Halo is a likeable first-gen product. It looks good, wears well, and delivers on the basics. But it’s not quite ready to replace your fitness tracker or smartwatch, especially if you’re after deeper insights or training data.

Advertisement