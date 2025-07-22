People are cheating on their partners by using iPhone Notes app as a secret chatting app: Here’s how

Did you know, beyond the basic Notes app functionalities, it can also be used as a secret chatting hub on iPhone? Yes, you can easily transform the app into a chat room with the app’s collaboration feature. Similar to how we collaborate on the Google Doc, the iPhone’s Notes app also lets users share a particular note with others. While it can be a good tool for brainstorming, making grocery lists, and others, users can also secretly chat using this hidden Notes app feature on iPhone, especially smart souls cheating on their partners. This will keep user privacy intact, as no one will suspect, since it will simply look like you’re taking notes. If you also want to take advantage of this hidden feature, here’s a step-by-step guide that you can follow.

How to use iPhone Notes app as a chat app Step 1: Open the Notes app on iPhone, and create a new note.



Step 2: Now type a short message so the note is saved on the app.



Step 3: Click on the share button on the top right corner and then open the “Collaborate” tab.



Step 4: Simply select the contact name to make them a collaborator.



Step 5: Send the note to the selected contact on iMessage.

Step 6: As they join the note as a collaborator, users can easily conduct a secret conversation.

This way, iPhone users do not have to rely on any instant messaging apps for their personal or private conversations. This also eliminates the “send” icon, so users just have to type the message, and it will instantly start to show to the collaborator. Additionally, users can instantly delete the note or stop sharing the note once the conversation has ended. This way, there will be no evidence left for the conversation that took place on the iPhone's Notes app.

This hidden Notes app feature can be used to plan surprises if you do want your friends and family to know, have a private conversation, or simply want to avoid spying eyes. This also limits others' attention to your phone since it looks like you’re making notes.