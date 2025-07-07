Perplexity launches Max plan at $200 monthly with unlimited labs and early access to AI tools for professionals

If you’ve been using Perplexity for research, writing, or just to supercharge your daily work, things are about to get a lot more interesting. The company has just launched Perplexity Max, a high-end subscription tier priced at $200 per month, and it is packed with features designed for people who live and breathe productivity.

Advertisement

What makes this plan different from the usual Pro tier? At the core of the Max plan is unlimited access to Labs, Perplexity’s AI-driven workspace tool. Users can build as many documents, spreadsheets, or apps as they need, without restrictions. It is designed for high-demand use cases where regular AI plans fall short. This makes it perfect for those handling academic research, business strategy, or technical documentation.

Early access to Comet, Perplexity’s upcoming AI browser, is another big draw. This new tool reimagines how people search, browse, and work online. It blends AI insights into everyday internet use, giving users smarter, faster ways to find and use information. Max users will be the first to try it.

Advertisement

Subscribers will also get premium access to top AI models like OpenAI’s o3-pro and Claude Opus 4 from Anthropic. These advanced models are known for handling deep reasoning, detailed analysis, and accurate content generation. Professionals working on time-sensitive or data-heavy projects can rely on these models for better performance and reliability.

The plan also includes priority support and faster query resolution, ensuring Max users get help and updates without delay. For enterprise clients, a version of Max with team management and knowledge base tools is also under development.

While Perplexity Pro at $20/month still serves a large user base, Max is for users who need serious output with no limits or delays. Compared to the competition, Perplexity’s Max sits alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro plan and other similar enterprise-grade AI services.

Advertisement