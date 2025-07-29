Perplexity macOS app now supports Anthropic’s MCP for system tasks: What it does and how you can use it

Perplexity now works more like a personal helper than a chatbot. The company has added support for Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), a framework that lets AI tools connect with system level apps and services on your device.

This change allows Perplexity to do more than respond to questions. It can check your Apple Calendar, add reminders, create notes, or even look up files from your Google Drive. Instead of jumping between tabs or digging through menus, you can now ask Perplexity to handle small but important tasks and it will respond inside the chat window, just like a human assistant would.

Before diving further, let’s look at what MCP actually is.

What is MCP in Perplexity? MCP short form for Model Context Protocol is a system designed by Anthropic to give AI assistants a way to work with apps securely and in context. That means the assistant does not just respond to your questions anymore, it can now interact with your actual apps, with permission.

Think of it this way. Instead of explaining what is on your calendar, you can let the assistant check it directly. Rather than typing a to do list into your notes, you can just ask it to add the tasks for you. MCP allows this by creating safe connections between the AI and your apps. It helps turn conversations into real actions while keeping you in control and protecting your privacy.

How does MCP work? Let’s break this down. Suppose you ask Perplexity to do something that involves an app, like creating a calendar event or retrieving a file, it checks to see if it has access to that app through MCP. If it does have, then the action is completed inside the chat. If it does not, it will ask you to approve the connection.

For example, if you say, “Add a note saying check client email,” the assistant will prompt you to enable Notes access. Once allowed, it handles the task and confirms within the chat thread.

It gives you updates right away and walks you through each step. There is no guessing, no complicated setup, and no silent background activity.

Key features of Perplexity’s MCP on Mac Perplexity’s integration with MCP brings several new tools to the table. They’re small changes, but they genuinely help with things you’d normally do manually.

Connects with system apps

Perplexity can now easily access Apple Notes, Reminders, Calendar, and more. It can add reminders, send emails, or summarise a message in simple words.

Works with online storage

If you use Google Drive, the assistant can search, preview, or pull up documents as needed, saving time and reducing clicks.

Contextual interaction

Because of MCP, Perplexity understands what you are asking in relation to your tools. If you say, “Remind me to email the report,” it can place that task in your Reminders app without needing a full command.

No actions without approval

The app will always ask for your permission before accessing any system or cloud service. Nothing is connected unless you say so. Your permission matters here.

How to set up MCP on Perplexity's Mac app? Getting started with MCP on the Perplexity Mac app is very simple, but there are a few key steps to follow. Here's how you can set it up:

1) Install the Perplexity/XPC helper app

This is needed to run the MCP server.

2) Open Perplexity settings

Go to your account, click on Connectors, then select Add Connector.

3) Add MCP

In the Simple tab, choose MCP Connector and give it any server name.

4) Enter the command

Copy the command from the MCP server README and paste it in the command box.

5) Install any needed tools

Follow the README to install requirements. Perplexity may also help with this.

6) Save and check status

Click Save. Make sure the MCP server shows as Running in the connector list.

7) Enable MCP

Go back to the homepage and turn on MCP under Sources.

Why does this update matter? Instead of just giving answers, Perplexity can now actually take action on your behalf. It interacts with your apps directly, which means fewer clicks, faster responses, and less switching between tools.