Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer launched: Price, features and all details

Every hair dryer promises damage-free drying. So what sets Philips’ latest launch apart? Philips has introduced its 8000 Series Hair Dryer in India, aimed at users who want quick, salon-like results without putting their hair at risk. Designed for daily use, the device brings together speed and protection — two things that don’t usually go together in heat styling.

Advertisement

Fast drying without the heat damage At the centre of the new model is a brushless DC motor that helps deliver quick and even airflow. Philips says the dryer can cut drying time to under three minutes, which is a welcome change for people who want to save time in their daily routine.

The focus here is not just speed. Thermo Shield Advanced sensors monitor the heat continuously while you use it and adjust the temperature in real time. That helps prevent hair from overheating, which is where this model tries to set itself apart. It treats hair care and performance as equally important.

Along with managing heat, this hair dryer also focuses on improving how your hair looks and feels after styling. It releases negative ions, which Philips says helps reduce frizz, lock in moisture, and leave your hair smooth and shiny. This can be especially helpful if you style your hair often and want to keep it soft rather than dry or brittle.

Advertisement

The dryer also comes with a few features designed around real life routines. There's a gentle mode for those with sensitive scalps or finer hair, along with adjustable settings that allow users to boost shine or reduce flyaway. The airflow is kept even thanks to what Philips calls dual airstream technology, which helps spread heat more consistently across the hair.

For added convenience, the 8000 Series includes a cool shot button to help set styles in place, plus attachments for different drying needs. The device is lightweight and foldable, which makes it travel friendly and easier to store at home.

Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer is priced at ₹19,995 and is now available both online and in retail stores. It falls into the premium category, but its features are meant for people who use styling tools regularly and want something that’s gentle on their hair over time.

Advertisement

This dryer is clearly meant for more than just quick styling. It’s for people who care about what heat does to their hair and want a tool that’s smart about it. With a focus on moisture, protection, and ease of use, Philips seems to be offering something that fits into daily routines without making hair health an afterthought. If you use a dryer often, this one might be worth a closer look.