Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder review: Can it handle your daily kitchen demands?

I will be honest, when I saw this Philips mixer grinder, I was expecting a few things. When I read about it a few months back at the time of its launch, I really wanted to try this appliance. I wanted to see how it could grind even a single piece of peppercorn. I was eager to review and experience it myself to find out if it really lives up to its claim of grinding even a single piece of peppercorn or an elachi piece without an issue. So, after using it for the past couple of weeks, here’s what I found.

Unboxing and first impressions When I first unboxed the Philips HL7773 mixer grinder, the first thing I realised was how well built and simple this appliance is. I needed an appliance that doesn’t take much counter space, and it completely fulfills that spot. It has a heavy motor body, a premium finish, and strong jars with secure closing caps.

Philips mixer grinder finely grinds a single piece of peppercorn. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Testing the motor power and grinding capacity Now, onto the real test, the performance. Philips claims that the HL7773 can grind even a single peppercorn easily. So, naturally, I had to try it. I placed just one peppercorn into the jar, and to my surprise, it ground it down to fine particles without a hitch. This simple task highlighted the motor's strength right away, but I wasn’t going to stop there

I moved on to a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and mustard seeds. Many grinders struggle with these tougher spices, especially when they’re ground together. However, the HL7773 powered through them, producing a smooth, evenly ground powder. I then tried grinding fresh ginger, something that can be tricky for most grinders. Once again, the mixer delivered, breaking down the ginger into a smooth paste without any issues.

The 800 watt motor certainly has the muscle to handle most tasks, but it wasn’t just about raw power. It also delivered consistent results in terms of texture and consistency, grinding spices for a curry or making a smooth chutney for an evening snack.

Real life use scenarios: Is it worth the hype? For me, the true value of an appliance lies in how it performs during real life scenarios. It’s easy to test a product in controlled conditions, but daily use is where a good appliance truly shines.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Philips HL7773 has quickly become one of my most used kitchen appliances. From grinding fresh masalas to making batters for dosas and pancakes, it’s proven to be a must have.

One morning, I made a smoothie with frozen berries, yogurt, and honey. The 800 watt motor blended the frozen ingredients smoothly, delivering a refreshing drink in minutes. What impressed me even more was its ability to handle tougher tasks, like making chutneys. I’ve always made chutneys from scratch, and this mixer didn’t disappoint. Fresh mint, coriander, and green chilies were turned into a smooth paste in under a minute, ready to pair with snacks. It’s clear that the Philips HL7773 is built to handle a variety of ingredients, and it makes even the toughest tasks seem effortless. Even the coconut pieces for coconut chutney were ground well in fine paste which is usually a problem I have experienced in many other brand’s mixer grinder.

Additional use cases: 1) Making smooth batters for dosas and pancakes

I initially had some doubts about using the Philips HL7773 for dosa batter, as consistency is key for this task. After all, it’s not just about grinding the ingredients, it's about getting the right consistency. I decided to go for the fine mode, and I’m happy to report it was spot on. The rice and urad dal were ground into a smooth, airy paste with no lumps or inconsistencies, which is something I always struggled with while doing it manually. The batter turned out smooth and airy, perfect for making crispy dosas with minimal effort. For someone who’s used to spending a lot of time on this task, I was genuinely impressed by how well the grinder handled it.

2) Grinding fresh coffee beans

As a coffee lover, I knew I had to test the grinder with my fresh beans. I picked the coarse mode for this, thinking it would be best for the rough, even grind needed for French press brewing. I was pleasantly surprised to find that this grinder didn’t let me down. The motor ran without any strain, and the grind was exactly what I wanted. The fresh coffee aroma was unbeatable, and the result was a great cup of coffee. It made me realise how much I’d been missing out on by not grinding my own beans. The coarse mode really did justice to the beans, giving me the textured grind that I prefer for my coffee.

3) Making nut butters

Making homemade peanut butter is something I’ve always wanted to try but never attempted, thinking it would be too tricky for a typical mixer. Well, the superfine mode on this Philips mixer took care of that concern. The powerful motor effortlessly turned the peanuts into a smooth, creamy paste. No overheating, no chunks, it just gave a smooth, spreadable peanut butter. It’s so satisfying to make something from scratch like this, and the superfine mode made it feel almost too easy. For anyone considering making their own nut butters, this grinder is a must have gadget.

4) Grinding fresh coconut for sweets

Now, this is where I was really curious. Fresh coconut can be a challenge, especially when it comes to grating or grinding it fine enough for sweets like ladoos. I used coarse mode for this, as I wanted a rougher texture for my coconut ladoos. And wow, did this mixer deliver. The coconut was shredded effortlessly, and the grinder also handled the jaggery perfectly, creating a smooth, sticky dough. The texture was exactly what I was hoping for, and I could’ve never done it this quickly with a manual grater. Whether it’s tough coconut or hard nuts, the coarse mode made the whole process a lot easier, and I was left with delicious ladoos in no time.

Final Verdict: The Philips HL7773 mixer grinder comes with an 800 watt motor and micro grind technology, designed to handle tasks like grinding spices, making batters, and preparing pastes. It grinds small amounts, such as a single peppercorn, with ease. The three modes, coarse, fine, and superfine, offer flexibility for various grinding needs. The motor runs smoothly without strain, and the jars are easy to clean.