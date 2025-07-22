Philips TAS1400 and TAS2400 Bluetooth speakers launched in India, prices start at ₹1299

TPV India has introduced two new portable Bluetooth speakers under the Philips brand: the TAS1400 and TAS2400. Both models are built for everyday use and offer splash resistance, long battery life, and multiple connectivity features. Let’s take a closer look at both Bluetooth speakers’ specifications and features.

Advertisement

Philips TAS1400 Bluetooth Speaker: Key Features The Philips TAS1400 is a compact Bluetooth speaker equipped with 52mm dynamic drivers. It covers a frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz and delivers a maximum sound output of 12W. The device supports up to 10 hours of continuous playback, which makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments, claims the company. The Philips TAS1400 Bluetooth speaker comes with IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 for stable wireless connections. Users can control the speaker easily through buttons and voice assistant support. It is available in three colour options: Deep Black, Copen Blue, and Willow Bough. The speaker is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Advertisement

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker: Key Specifications The Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth speaker offers more power and longer playtime. It features larger 57mm dynamic drivers that produce a maximum sound output of 32W. Like the TAS1400, it also offers up to 10 hours of playtime (claims the company) and carries the same IPX4 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. This model comes in Willow Bough and Deep Black colour options. The Philips TAS2400 aims to deliver strong bass and clear audio for users who want a more intense sound experience. It is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be available both in retail stores and on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Advertisement

Both speakers follow the Philips sound signature known for its warm and natural audio output. They also offer design options that suit different user preferences.