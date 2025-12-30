Subscribe

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker Review: My pick for loud 32W sound on a tight budget

Philips TAS2400GR is a sturdy 32W Bluetooth speaker under 2,000, offering loud stereo sound, TF/USB playback, clear calls and IPX4 splash resistance, ideal for daily home and balcony use.

Updated30 Dec 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Philips TAS2400GR packs a 32W punch for my daily home music.
Philips TAS2400GR packs a 32W punch for my daily home music.(Amit Rahi/ Live Mint)

By Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

AI Quick Read

Philips has been putting out some decent budget speakers lately, and the Philips TAS2400 is one of those speakers that aims to do the basics really well. Available for 1,999 on Amazon, it promises 32W power output, which is the highest you can get at this price. It has splash resistance and plenty of ways to play your music. In this review, let’s see if it actually holds up in daily use at home and outdoors.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker: First impressions and design

Out of the box, the Philips TAS2400 feels like a practical, everyday speaker with the least novelty factor in the design. One thing is clear: Philips made this speaker to last long, with a sturdy polycarbonate and rubber build. The fabric mesh on both sides of the speaker looks amazing. At the bottom, you see a long rubber foot to keep the speaker stable in place.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker Review

The buttons are rubberised, and the connectivity options, including the power switch, are hidden below a rubber flap. A nylon loop is provided to hang the speaker or just carry it by attaching it to your backpack. It is also IPX4 rated, which means a few splashes are not going to hurt the speaker’s functionality at all.

This design, its black colour and material choice give it a slight outdoorsy vibe which looks great. Being sturdy means you can carry this speaker with you anywhere, like outdoor camping or pool parties; it is going to handle a few drops or splashes of water like nothing.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker: Sound quality

On paper, the 32W RMS output is the headline feature of the Philips TAS2400, and it is noticeable when compared to other speakers at this price. This is the highest output you can get at this price, and it is perfect for a living room or open balconies. The sound is loud for a home, and the audio is clear at max volumes. It has output from both sides of the speaker, making the sound expand evenly in the room.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker Review

The bass is a bit on the weaker side; you can only feel it if you are right next to the speaker. It is the best decision from Philips, as more bass would overpower the maximum volume. The Philips TAS2400 is perfect for Bollywood, pop, rock or anything which is less bass-heavy.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker: Features, connectivity and controls

Philips has kept the feature set fairly practical: you get Bluetooth 5.3, a built-in microphone for calls, and support for TF card and USB playback. TF card and USB connectivity are great for times when you don’t have online connectivity. Philips skipped the 3.5mm aux port; not everyone uses it, but it doesn’t hurt to have more options.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker Review

The Bluetooth range is about 10 metres, which is perfect for an apartment or a small office. You can pick up calls on this speaker if you want; the built-in microphone is clear enough to take voice calls. Except for the power button, the three buttons to control volume and music are on top of the speaker.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker: Battery and charging

Philips installed a 2400 mAh battery inside the speaker, which is rated for about 10 hours of playback. The battery drain is also related to the volume, so if you are listening at max volume, the battery backup may be affected and you might not get the full day of playback.

It can be charged via the provided USB Type-C port, making it convenient to carry only one charging cable with you. Charging the speaker to full takes about 5 hours, which means it is more of an overnight top-up kind of device.

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker: Pros and cons

Pros

  • The maximum power output (32 watts) you can get at this price
  • IPX4 splash resistance
  • Multiple connectivity and music playback options
  • A built-in mic for calls

Cons

  • Not for bass lovers
  • Aux port is absent

Philips TAS2400 Bluetooth Speaker: Verdict

The Philips TAS2400 is positioned as a budget portable speaker with more power than entry-level 10W minis but without fancy party tricks like RGB lights or app customisation. If you are looking for a speaker that can play your tunes loudly indoors and your budget is 2,000, then you must consider this Bluetooth speaker.

