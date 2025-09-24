Philips TAT1269 TWS, TAS3400 Bluetooth speaker, and TAX4910 party speaker launched in India

TPV has launched three new Philips audio products in India on Tuesday, including the Philips TAT1269 TWS headset, the Philips Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400, and the Philips Party Speaker TAX4910. These products are now available for purchase through major e-commerce platforms and select offline retail outlets across the country. TPV, also known as TP Vision, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amsterdam-based TPV Technology and markets Philips-branded electronics, including TVs and audio devices, in specific international markets.

Price and Availability The Philips TAT1269 TWS headset is priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes in two colour options: Deep Black and Bright White. The Philips Wireless Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400 is available for Rs. 5,999, while the Philips Party Speaker TAX4910 carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. All three products can be purchased via the Philips India website, Amazon, Flipkart, other online platforms, and selected physical stores.

Advertisement

Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset: Specifications and Features The Philips TAT1269 TWS headset supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and includes 13mm composite drivers that deliver clear audio with pronounced bass. The earbuds feature IPX5 water resistance, allowing use during workouts or outdoor activities. The headset offers up to 40 hours of total playback time with the charging case, and a 10-minute quick charge can provide up to 100 minutes of audio. Users can operate the earbuds via touch controls and access voice assistant support for hands-free convenience.

Philips Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400: Key Features The Philips TAS3400 Bluetooth speaker offers 40W output and supports Bluetooth and AUX connections. It also allows audio playback from TF cards or USB drives. The speaker includes dynamic RGB lighting that syncs with music and an IPX5 splash-resistant rating. It's built-in microphone supports hands-free calls, and the battery is claimed to last up to 10 hours per charge.

Advertisement