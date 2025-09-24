Subscribe

Philips TAT1269 TWS, TAS3400 Bluetooth speaker, and TAX4910 party speaker launched in India

Philips has introduced a mix of audio gadgets in India, including a TWS headset, a Bluetooth speaker, and a high-powered party speaker. Here’s everything you need to know. 

MD Ijaj Khan
Published24 Sep 2025, 03:31 PM IST

You may be interested in

55% OFF

Philips TAT1269 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, 13mm Drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, 40H Playtime, IPX5, Fast Charging, Touch Controls, Voice Assistant, Mono Mode, LED Indicator (Deep Black)

  • Philips TAT1269 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic
  • 13mm Drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.4

₹905

₹1999

Get This

55% OFF

PHILIPS TAT1269 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, 13mm Drivers, BT 5.4, 40H Playtime, IPX5, Fast Charging, Touch Controls, Voice Assistant, Mono Mode, LED Indicator (Bright White)

  • PHILIPS TAT1269 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic
  • 13mm Drivers
  • BT 5.4

₹905

₹1999

Get This

69% OFF

PHILIPS TAT1150RD/94 Premium Wireless Earbuds with ANC,Quad Mic ENC,Up to 55 Hr Playtime,13mm Neodymium Drivers,Multipoint, ergonomically Designed,IPX5 Water Resistance, Fast Charging(Red Mahogany)

  • PHILIPS TAT1150RD/94 Premium Wireless Earbuds with ANC
  • Quad Mic ENC
  • Up to 55 Hr Playtime

₹1224

₹3999

Get This

38% OFF

PHILIPS TAT1108BK/00 True Wireless Earbuds, in-Ear v5.3 Earphones with Mic, 15H Play Time, Shank Shape, IPX4, Touch Controls & Charging Case for iPhone/iPad (Black)

  • PHILIPS TAT1108BK/00 True Wireless Earbuds
  • in-Ear v5.3 Earphones with Mic
  • 15H Play Time

₹2249

₹3599

Get This

66% OFF

PHILIPS Audio TAE1159BK/00 in-Ear Wired Earphones with C-Type Jack, 10mm Drivers, Inline Mic, Powerful Bass and Clear Sound, Tangle Free 1.2m Cable and 3 x Inter Changeable Ear Tips (Black)

  • PHILIPS Audio TAE1159BK/00 in-Ear Wired Earphones with C-Type Jack
  • 10mm Drivers
  • Inline Mic

₹342

₹999

Get This

Philips has expanded its audio lineup in India with new TWS headset, Bluetooth speaker, and party speaker.
Philips has expanded its audio lineup in India with new TWS headset, Bluetooth speaker, and party speaker.(Philips )

TPV has launched three new Philips audio products in India on Tuesday, including the Philips TAT1269 TWS headset, the Philips Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400, and the Philips Party Speaker TAX4910. These products are now available for purchase through major e-commerce platforms and select offline retail outlets across the country. TPV, also known as TP Vision, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amsterdam-based TPV Technology and markets Philips-branded electronics, including TVs and audio devices, in specific international markets.

You may be interested in

61% OFF

PHILIPS TAN1150BK/94 Wireless Neckband with 60 Hr Playtime, Fast Charging, 13mm Deep Bass Drivers, AI ENC Mic, Multipoint Connectivity, Bluetooth v5.3, IPX5 Water Resistance (Deep Black)

  • PHILIPS TAN1150BK/94 Wireless Neckband with 60 Hr Playtime
  • Fast Charging
  • 13mm Deep Bass Drivers

₹772

₹1999

Get This

59% OFF

PHILIPS TAT1050BK/94 Truly Wireless Earbuds with ANC, Quad Mic ENC, Up to 50 Hr Playtime, 13mm Neodymium Drivers, Multipoint, IPX5 Water Resistance, Fast Charging, Ultra Low Latency (Deep Black)

  • PHILIPS TAT1050BK/94 Truly Wireless Earbuds with ANC
  • Quad Mic ENC
  • Up to 50 Hr Playtime

₹1189

₹2899

Get This

59% OFF

PHILIPS TAT1050WT/94 Truly Wireless Earbuds with ANC, Quad Mic ENC, Up to 50 Hr Playtime, 13mm Neodymium Drivers, Multipoint, IPX5 Water Resistance, Fast Charging, Ultra Low Latency (Bright White)

  • PHILIPS TAT1050WT/94 Truly Wireless Earbuds with ANC
  • Quad Mic ENC
  • Up to 50 Hr Playtime

₹1189

₹2899

Get This

58% OFF

PHILIPS TAT1209WT/00 True Wireless Earbuds, in-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth v5.3 Earphones with Mic, 18H Play Time, Shank Shape, IPX4, Touch Controls & Charging Case for iPhone/iPad (White)

  • PHILIPS TAT1209WT/00 True Wireless Earbuds
  • in-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth v5.3 Earphones with Mic
  • 18H Play Time

₹1262

₹2999

Get This

58% OFF

PHILIPS TAT1108WT/00 True Wireless Earbuds, In-Ear, Bluetooth v5.3, Earphones with Mic, 15H Playback,Shank Shape, IPX4, Button Controls, Comfortable Fit, AI Mic for Crystal Clear Sound Quality (White)

  • PHILIPS TAT1108WT/00 True Wireless Earbuds
  • In-Ear
  • Bluetooth v5.3

₹1499

₹3599

Get This

Price and Availability

The Philips TAT1269 TWS headset is priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes in two colour options: Deep Black and Bright White. The Philips Wireless Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400 is available for Rs. 5,999, while the Philips Party Speaker TAX4910 carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. All three products can be purchased via the Philips India website, Amazon, Flipkart, other online platforms, and selected physical stores.

Also read: Top 5 mobiles under 40000 with huge discounts you shouldn’t miss- Amazon Sale

Advertisement

Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset: Specifications and Features

The Philips TAT1269 TWS headset supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and includes 13mm composite drivers that deliver clear audio with pronounced bass. The earbuds feature IPX5 water resistance, allowing use during workouts or outdoor activities. The headset offers up to 40 hours of total playback time with the charging case, and a 10-minute quick charge can provide up to 100 minutes of audio. Users can operate the earbuds via touch controls and access voice assistant support for hands-free convenience.

Also read: iPhone 15 at 46999 in Amazon sale: Should you buy it? Best Android mobile alternatives

Philips Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400: Key Features

The Philips TAS3400 Bluetooth speaker offers 40W output and supports Bluetooth and AUX connections. It also allows audio playback from TF cards or USB drives. The speaker includes dynamic RGB lighting that syncs with music and an IPX5 splash-resistant rating. It's built-in microphone supports hands-free calls, and the battery is claimed to last up to 10 hours per charge.

Advertisement

Also read: iPad Air M3 price drops in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple tablet is available at…

Philips Party Speaker TAX4910: Key Features

The TAX4910 party speaker produces 120W of sound using dual 6.5-inch woofers for deep bass. It comes with a wireless remote to adjust echo, treble, bass, and voice effects. Users can pair two units via True Wireless Technology for amplified sound. The speaker includes vibrant party lights, dual mic inputs for karaoke, and a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesPhilips TAT1269 TWS, TAS3400 Bluetooth speaker, and TAX4910 party speaker launched in India
Read Next Story