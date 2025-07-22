Phone stolen? Here’s how thieves quickly disable tracking and what smart users can do to fight back

Losing your phone is bad enough. But thieves often act quickly to make sure you cannot find your device once it’s taken. Even with Android’s and iOS’s built-in tracking, there are several tricks thieves use to keep your phone off the grid. Knowing these tactics can help you protect your device better.

Common methods thieves use to avoid tracking

Removing the SIM Card

Without a SIM card, your phone cannot connect to the mobile network. This cuts off location updates via the internet or cell tower triangulation. Many thieves immediately pull out the SIM to disrupt tracking. Using an eSIM can help here since it’s harder to remove or swap. It’s worthy to remember that as long as your phone stays connected to a carrier’s network, location services can work. Perhaps it’s time to switch to an eSim. Turning on Airplane Mode

Immediately after stealing your phone, criminals often enable airplane mode. This is the fastest way to disable cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth signals. Most phones let users toggle airplane mode from the lock screen. This means thieves can cut your phone’s connections without unlocking it. On iPhones, you can limit this access by disabling the control center when your phone is locked. Android devices have similar lock screen settings you can adjust - so do it today! Factory Reset and new software installations

Another way thieves stop tracking is by resetting your phone to factory settings or installing a new operating system. This wipes out any tracking apps or accounts tied to your device. While recent Android phones have factory reset protection, some criminals use advanced techniques to bypass it. This tactic is less common with iPhones due to stricter security.

Advanced tactics used by thieves

IMEI Number changes

The IMEI is a unique code that identifies your phone on a mobile network. Some skilled thieves modify the IMEI to hide the device’s identity. Changing the IMEI is illegal in many countries but still happens especially on Android phones. Hardware changes

In some cases, thieves or repair shops replace or remove microchips from the phone’s motherboard. These hardware alterations can disable tracking features or unlock stolen phones for resale. In India, affordable repair shops are common and this method is more widespread.

What can you do to protect your phone?

Phone tech is getting better at helping you track your device. But thieves continue to find new ways to stay ahead. You can stay ahead of them by following a few steps. Make sure you use strong locks and passwords. In addition, restrict what can be accessed without unlocking. You can also consider using eSIM for tougher network links. And don’t forget to disable lock screen access to controls like airplane mode.