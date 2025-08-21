Pixel 10 launch: Google boldly calls out Apple on stage for ‘broken promises’ and closed ecosystem

Google unveiled its highly anticipated Pixel 10 in a launch event that was equal parts tech showcase and playful rivalry. Hosted by late-night star Jimmy Fallon, the event mixed celebrity flair with strategic jabs, setting a tone that was both bold, confident and refreshingly self-assured.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior VP, kicked things off by introducing the Pixel 10’s new Gemini AI assistant. But he didn’t stop at features. He took a subtle swipe at Apple’s delays, saying, “There has been a lot of hype about this, and frankly, a lot of broken promises too. But Gemini is the real deal. We’ve got the best models, we’ve got the best AI assistant, and it means this can just unlock so much helpfulness on your phone.” Osterloh also reminded everyone that Pixel was the first to launch Car Crash Detection back in 2019, years ahead of Apple.

The playful jabs at the Pixel 10 launch event didn’t end there. SVP Adrienne Lofton highlighted Android’s open ecosystem, contrasting it with Apple’s more restrictive “walled garden.” She pointed out that the Pixel 10 will “work perfectly fine with all of your Apple MagSafe accessories,” prompting Fallon to joke about even saying “the A-word” on stage. Lofton also addressed the long-running green vs. blue bubble debate, stating, “I want to say, personally, the green/blue bubble battle is silly, and it’s tired. And at Google, we’re done with that conversation”,

“Now when you’re chatting with your i-friends, you can say goodbye to blurry photos and videos… the group chat is for the whole group,” she added, emphasising Google’s focus on seamless communication across platforms.

Beyond the playful competition, the event was packed with real innovations. From upgraded AI features to improved software tools, Google highlighted features designed to make everyday phone use smarter and more efficient. Celebrity appearances and live demos added entertainment flair, keeping viewers engaged while reinforcing the brand’s confidence.

The overall tone of the launch sent a clear message that Google isn’t just releasing a new phone, but is making a statement. Unlike many Android launches that feel overshadowed by Apple, this one leaned into the rivalry, showing that Google can compete head-to-head while having fun. The event was part tech showcase, part friendly roast, leaving no doubt that Google is confident in its products and ready to stand out in the crowded smartphone market.