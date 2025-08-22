Pixel 10 vs iPhone 16 comparison: Why is the Pixel is smarter flagship choice?

The wait is finally over. One of the most anticipated phones has been launched: Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL. Despite the awkward launch event with Jimmy Fallon, the devices are actually impressive and feel like a nice upgrade over the previous generation. The biggest upgrade is in the Pixel 10, launched at the same price as the iPhone 16. Today, we are comparing both phones and listing all the reasons why you should pick one over the other.

Display: Pixel 10’s clear lead Starting with the display itself, because Google did a great job here. The Pixel 10 offers a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, uses a 60 Hz OLED display with 2000 nits peak brightness. We can’t say which display is better in terms of colour accuracy and experience until we get our hands on it, but based on specs alone, the Pixel 10 clearly offers a way better display compared to the iPhone 16.

Camera: More lenses, more options This time, the camera setup on the Pixel 10 has been upgraded from two to three cameras. It comes with a 48 MP main camera paired with an ultrawide and a 5X telephoto lens. The iPhone 16 sports dual cameras with a 48 MP main sensor paired with a 12 MP ultrawide. iPhones are always praised for their camera quality, but Pixel’s computational photography is just amazing. So, if you are a camera enthusiast, you should definitely pick the Pixel 10 over the iPhone 16.

RAM and Storage: Pixel packs more No matter the amount of RAM, iPhone models usually stay smooth most of the time. But Pixel 10 has upped its game with 12 GB RAM on the base model. Not only that, the base model also features 256 GB of storage, which is double the 128 GB storage on the iPhone 16 base model.

AI Features: Practical vs gimmick Another area where Google shines is AI features on the Pixel 10. Features like Magic Cue and Camera Coach really feel like what AI should be used for on smartphones. While Apple is a bit late to the AI bandwagon, the features they offer feel more like gimmicks than truly “useful” tools.