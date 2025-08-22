Pixel 10 vs iPhone 16 comparison: Why is the Pixel is smarter flagship choice?

The wait is finally over. One of the most anticipated phones has been launched: Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL. Despite the awkward launch event with Jimmy Fallon, the devices are actually impressive and feel like a nice upgrade over the previous generation. The biggest upgrade is in the Pixel 10, launched at the same price as the iPhone 16. Today, we are comparing both phones and listing all the reasons why you should pick one over the other.
Starting with the display itself, because Google did a great job here. The Pixel 10 offers a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, uses a 60 Hz OLED display with 2000 nits peak brightness. We can’t say which display is better in terms of colour accuracy and experience until we get our hands on it, but based on specs alone, the Pixel 10 clearly offers a way better display compared to the iPhone 16.
This time, the camera setup on the Pixel 10 has been upgraded from two to three cameras. It comes with a 48 MP main camera paired with an ultrawide and a 5X telephoto lens. The iPhone 16 sports dual cameras with a 48 MP main sensor paired with a 12 MP ultrawide. iPhones are always praised for their camera quality, but Pixel’s computational photography is just amazing. So, if you are a camera enthusiast, you should definitely pick the Pixel 10 over the iPhone 16.
No matter the amount of RAM, iPhone models usually stay smooth most of the time. But Pixel 10 has upped its game with 12 GB RAM on the base model. Not only that, the base model also features 256 GB of storage, which is double the 128 GB storage on the iPhone 16 base model.
Another area where Google shines is AI features on the Pixel 10. Features like Magic Cue and Camera Coach really feel like what AI should be used for on smartphones. While Apple is a bit late to the AI bandwagon, the features they offer feel more like gimmicks than truly “useful” tools.
Now, let’s turn the tables and see where the iPhone is better. While the Pixel 10 offers its latest 3nm Tensor G5 chipset, designed to keep the phone running smoothly for years, it can’t come close to the raw performance of Apple’s A18 chip. The A18 is better in every way, including gaming. We shouldn’t make assumptions until we have benchmarking data on the Tensor G5 chipset, but based on past records, we can safely assume the A18 will outperform the Tensor G5 in performance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.