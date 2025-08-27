Pixel 10 writing assistance feature is rolling out to older Pixel phones

At the Pixel 10 launch, Google showcased a new writing assistance feature dubbed writing tools for Gboard. Earlier, it was expected to be an exclusive Pixel 10 feature, but it has already started to roll out to several older Pixel phones. Therefore, Pixel users will not have to rely on any third-party AI tool for refining text messages or emails, as it can be done on-device via Gboard. If you’re not aware, this writing tool will help Pixel users in fixing writing errors, proofreading, changing the tone of messages, and more with the help of AI. It's quite similar to Apple Intellignece’s writing tools that also use on-device processing to refine texts. Know more about which Pixel models are getting this new feature.

Google’s writing tools are rolling out to more Pixel phones Last week, Google showcased Gboard’s writing tool feature that provides text suggestions, proofreading, rephrasing, and changing tones into professional and friendly language. In addition, it also expands and shortens the texts and provides users with 3 suggestions to choose from. This was previously available for Google Pixel 10 models, but now it is rolling out to older Pixel phones. This feature works similarly to Gmail’s “Help me write” feature and Apple’s writing tools.

According to an Android Authority report, several Pixel users have shared receiving the feature on the Discord platform. However, it is unclear which Pixel models are getting this feature and how much time it will take for a global rollout. But it will be reassuring for Pixel users as they will be getting new features despite having an older generation model.

How to access writing tools on Gboard? Note: Gboard’s writing tools are currently rolling out to Pixel users. It's unclear if it's compatible with other Android devices as well.

Step 1: Open any chat interface on your Pixel phone.

Step 2: Type a message in the chat bar.

Step 3: Click on the four cube boxes on the suggestion tab.

Step 4: Now, click on the pen-like icon to access writing tools.